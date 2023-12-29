Park Hyatt Saigon to Introduce 2024 Tet Hamper Collection - The Southern Belle

Tet would not be completed without ochna blossoms bursting into radiant bloom. Enveloping the time-honoured flavours of Tet in one collection, The Southern Belle showers spring blessings to herald a prosperous new dawn. May 2024 fill your heart with love, peace and fulfilment.

The collection comes in two versions for your selection:

The Premium box is priced at VND 1,800,000 nett / box and includes six small boxes of dried fruits (dried pomelo peels, orange stuffed dates, dried mangoes, dried figs, dried pandan coconut, cocoa macadamia), one glass jar of mixed fruit cookies and one glass jar of cashew nuts with garlic and chilli.

nett / box and includes six small boxes of dried fruits (dried pomelo peels, orange stuffed dates, dried mangoes, dried figs, dried pandan coconut, cocoa macadamia), one glass jar of mixed fruit cookies and one glass jar of cashew nuts with garlic and chilli. The Deluxe box is priced at VND 3,800,000 nett / box and includes five small boxes of dried fruits (dried pomelo peels, orange stuffed dates, dried mangoes, dried pandan coconut, cocoa macadamia), one glass jar of mixed fruit cookies, one glass jar of cashew nuts with garlic and chilli and one bottle of Moët Hennessy VSOP Cognac.

For inquiries and orders, please contact:

Tel: 028 3824 1234

Email: [email protected]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD HI-RES PHOTOS

About Park Hyatt Saigon – Park Hyatt Saigon enjoys a prime location on the city's most famous square, overlooking Saigon Opera House and within walking distance of the most popular cultural and historical attractions. The elegant, French colonial-style hotel houses 245 guestrooms and suites, redefining urban luxury with its sophisticated design, handcrafted details and modern-day comforts. World-class bars and restaurants include Opera, offering authentic Italian cuisine; Square One, serving both Vietnamese and French dishes; Park Lounge, specialising in afternoon tea; and 2 Lam Son, one of the city's top nightlife destinations. Residential-style meeting venues at Park Hyatt Saigon-the first of their kind in the city include the Pool House with a private barbecue area and the Guest House featuring a show kitchen. For the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation, tranquil Xuan Spa offers wellness treatments inspired by traditional Vietnamese beauty rituals and ingredients, as well as a well-equipped fitness centre and elegant outdoor pool. The dedicated team at Park Hyatt Saigon provides warm, discreet and dignified service to those seeking relaxed, personalised luxury. For more information or reservations, visit parkhyattsaigon.com.

SOURCE Park Hyatt Saigon