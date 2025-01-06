Partnered with Kiztopia, Creta Class Celebrates the Success of Jumptopia™ Triple Adventure at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Jumptopia™ Triple Adventure has finally come to a successful close, and Creta Class is proud to reflect on the incredible journey that brought joy and excitement to families across Singapore during the festive season. From 26 November 2024 to 5 January 2025, Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall C transformed into a vibrant world of adventure, creating unforgettable memories for all families who attended.

Creta Class partnered with Kiztopia to celebrate the success of Jumptopia™ Triple Adventure

This year, Creta Class partnered with Kiztopia to bring a fresh twist to their annual Jumptopia™ event. Beyond exhilarating inflatable slides and challenging obstacle courses, Creta Class showcased its innovative math learning program through an engaging booth with fun-filled activities. Families discovered how Creta Class can bring engaging, interactive learning experiences to young minds, aligning perfectly with the event's theme of family bonding and edutainment.

"At Creta Class, we're all about creating experiences through Maths Learning that bring families closer, and Jumptopia™ Triple Adventure was a perfect reflection of that mission," said Raigo Law, Event & Partnership Manager from Creta Class. "The response has been truly heartwarming, and it's been an absolute pleasure to see so many families laughing, playing, and making lasting memories together."

"We are delighted to bring Jumptopia™ back this year with a twist and even more excitement." said Ms Heidi Tian, Founder and CEO of Kiztopia. "We know how much kids and families love spending time together at Jumptopia™, and this year's Triple Adventure delivered an experience like never before."

One of the participants, Cliantha Ooi won a pair of tickets through Creta Class' lucky draw, and shared her excitement: "Jumptopia™ Triple Adventure was an absolute highlight for our family this holiday season. It was the perfect opportunity for us to bond and create unforgettable memories. We can't thank Creta Class and Kiztopia enough for such a fun and engaging event!"

As the event concludes, Creta Class continues to stay true to its vision of integrating cutting-edge technology into its products and services, with the goal of creating enjoyable, enriching learning experiences for children around the world.

About Creta Class

Creta Class combines AI technology with educational expertise to deliver a fun and inspiring learning experience for children worldwide, with a presence in the United States, Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, and other regions.

For more information, visit www.cretaclass.com .

