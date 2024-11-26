Partnering up with APIX, Hitachi Launches Green Finance Innovation Challenge: Seeking Innovative Green Financing Solutions

In collaboration with leading innovation platform APIX, Hitachi has launched the Green Finance Innovation Challenge - seeking to collaborate with potential partners to help achieve Net Zero goals. Open for applications till 6 December 2024, this innovation challenge welcomes solution providers from around the world to submit their innovative proposals. Fintechs, startups, academia and tech companies with the aspirations to collaborate with Hitachi are encouraged to apply.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The building industry accounts for 40% (ref: UN Env. Program) of global energy-related carbon emissions, making it a significant contributor to climate change. Achieving net-zero emissions in this sector is not just an ambitious goal, it is also an important and urgent necessity for a sustainable future.

Leading innovation platform, APIX is collaborating with Hitachi - a global leader in technology and innovation who seeks out innovators, fintechs and startups to bring innovative green financing solutions to market at scale. With a focus on collaboration and sustainability, Hitachi aims to drive positive change and enhance the quality of life for communities worldwide.

Hitachi is looking for innovators from Enterprises, Startups in, Fintech, Climate Tech, Proptech, Academia, and visionaries in emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, IoT, and others to join this unique and purpose-driven Innovation Challenge. By leveraging cutting-edge datasets from the Hitachi Green Finance Dataset Library, innovators have the opportunity to develop real-world solutions that can revolutionize sustainability in the real estate sector.

Hitachi has identified 4 critical areas that they are seeking solutions to:

Limited innovative green finance products Lack of verifiable data and trust – Hindering green finance Difficulty accessing sustainable investment opportunities Low incentives for sustainability upgrades

Collaborate with Japan's leading conglomerate

Contribute to reducing emissions in a significant manner by collaborating with one of Japan's largest companies to deliver your solutions at scale. Work with Hitachi's rich repository of datasets for Real Estate from Super Low Energy Building (SLEB) Platform (https://SLEB.sg) to build and refine your solutions and collaborate with like-minded innovators from around the world on the APIX platform. Your participation could lead to solutions that make buildings smarter, more sustainable, and accelerate the flow of green capital globally.

This is a great opportunity for startups, fintechs and solution providers to collaborate with one of Japan's biggest companies with the potential for it to develop into a longer-term partnership. This virtual event is open to solution providers worldwide. For more information and application details, visit the innovation challenge page on APIX at https://app.apixplatform.com/h1/hitachiinnovation.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Media contact:

Jonathan Lim

[email protected]

SOURCE APIX