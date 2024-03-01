Pay like a Local in China with Thailand e-wallets

BANGKOK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking new ground in bilateral relations, Thailand and China have entered into a historic visa waiver agreement, allowing citizens of Thailand to travel to China without the need for a visa effective 1st March 2024. As Thailand citizens embrace the newfound freedom of visa-free travel to China, UnionPay International stands ready to welcome them with comprehensive payment solutions.

Since UnionPay International entered Thailand market in 2006, UnionPay International have partnered with the key financial institutions in Thailand and issued more than 10 million bank cards to-date. Apart from issuing physical cards, UnionPay International also launched innovative payment solutions which enable Thailand tourists to make payment with their existing Thailand e-wallets in China.

Mr. Michael Shang, Country Manager of UnionPay International Thailand, expressed his excitement about this synergistic initiative stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with 5 local e-wallets namely Kplus, Mbanking, NEXT, KTC mobile and ICBC to offer Thai travellers an enhanced and seamless payment experience during their visits to China. With these collaborations with the above-mentioned local e-wallet players, Thai travellers can save the hassle of downloading a new App and also address their privacy concerns on binding their payment cards to a new app when traveling to China. They can just use their existing Thailand e-wallets (which they are comfortable with) to scan UnionPay QR in China to make payments. I hope our innovative products can further enrich their travel experiences and help foster closer ties between Thailand and China. Along with visa free policy, we are also working closely with other local e-wallets and hope that more Thailand travellers can experience the seamless payment user journey."

For more information on the above-mentioned innovative payment solutions by UnionPay International, you can consult the above-mentioned five e-wallet operators or visit https://www.unionpayintl.com/th/

About UnionPay International:

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest Cardholder base. With acceptance in 181 countries and regions, UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest Cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay Cardholders and merchants.

In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance, card issuance and e-wallets across all 10 countries. For more information on UnionPay International Thailand, visit https://www.unionpayintl.com/th/

