PayerMax Makes a Strong Debut at G-STAR Korea, Championing Seamless Global Payment Solutions for the Gaming Industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayerMax, a leading global fintech company, made its inaugural appearance at G-STAR Korea, one of the world's most prestigious gaming events. This milestone marks a significant step in PayerMax's efforts to expand its footprint in South Korea's rapidly growing gaming and digital payment markets.

"We are thrilled to participate in this year's G-STAR Korea," said Wang Hu, Co-founder of PayerMax. "South Korea is a dynamic hub for digital entertainment and payments. By engaging with both global and local developers, we aim to support businesses' global expansion with our one-stop, locally-tailored payment solutions."

With South Korea's gaming industry continuing to thrive, PayerMax is dedicated to helping game developers maximize revenue potential. During G-STAR, PayerMax highlighted a gaming client with targeted payment marketing support during a major gaming tournament, resulting in a 153% increase in transaction volume and a 180% growth in successful orders during the campaign—underscoring PayerMax's capability to drive significant growth in the gaming sector.

South Korea is globally recognized for its vibrant mobile and online gaming industry, drawing an increasing number of international developers. According to Sensor Tower data, South Korea's mobile gaming market accounts for 58% of its gaming revenue, positioning it as a crucial region for global developers. Revenue from mobile games in South Korea reached $2.75 billion in the first half of this year, up $30 million from the same period in 2023.

The country's digital payment sector is also expanding rapidly, driven by popular platforms such as NAVER Pay and Kakao Pay. With high digital payment penetration and a strong appetite for technological innovation, South Korea presents fertile ground for companies like PayerMax to offer efficient, localized payment solutions.

PayerMax is committed to building a robust presence in South Korea, aiming to support businesses with a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond standard transactions. Leveraging deep expertise in compliance, marketing, financial management, and risk control, PayerMax has developed a comprehensive value-added service tailored to address the unique needs of South Korean enterprises. This approach enables PayerMax to meet the demands of high-efficiency digital transactions while ensuring secure, seamless experiences for merchants and users alike.

At G-STAR, PayerMax emphasized its role in helping South Korean businesses access the global market. By offering payment methods compatible with local platforms such as NAVER Pay and Kakao Pay, PayerMax enables companies to cater to both local and international customers. Additionally, its advanced Smart Routing technology and robust anti-fraud system ensure secure, reliable transactions critical for high-volume businesses.

As PayerMax deepens its investment in South Korea, it remains focused on fostering long-term partnerships with local businesses and developers. With a commitment to innovation and tailored solutions, PayerMax will continue to empower companies to succeed both locally and globally.

