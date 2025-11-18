Payment Asia Becomes Octopus's Omnichannel Payment Facilitator

Using AI-Driven System to Speed Up Merchant Onboarding

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Asia, a leading payment service provider, gladly announced that the company has become the official Payment Facilitator of Octopus Cards Limited for both online and offline transactions in Hong Kong. The partnership integrates Octopus—used by more than 98% of the city's population—into Payment Asia's AI-enabled platform, extending access to small, medium-sized, and large enterprises that seeking unified payment solutions.

Payment Asia provides limited offer for merchants that apply for Octopus service.

Merchants using Payment Asia's platform can now accept Octopus payments across physical and digital channels. Leveraging the company's AI-powered onboarding system, streamlined KYC procedures that enabling simultaneous activation of online and offline transaction capabilities. The system supports a wide range of acquiring channels, offering consolidated management through a single interface.

The collaboration arrives as Octopus accelerates its cross-border payment strategy. Following the introduction of the outbound version of "Easy Ride" service across Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam in May, Octopus has also entered the Japanese market recently in October 2025. Additional features under development include Chinese mainland ride-hailing payments and peer-to-peer transfers.

"Octopus is embedded deeply in the daily commerce of Hong Kong and beyond," said Paul Tang, Chief Operating Officer at Payment Asia. "Integrating Octopus into cloud platforms—such as unified ordering and settlement systems for restaurants—advances fintech innovation and smart city development."

Edwin Lai, General Manager of Retail Business and Partnerships at Octopus added: "Payment Asia's AI-powered onboarding platform in Hong Kong will serve as a core solution for enhancing customer experience. This partnership is more than a payment channel expansion, it represents a significant milestone in Hong Kong's fintech export story."

Effective immediately, merchants in Hong Kong can apply for integrated Octopus payment services through Payment Asia's website or mobile app. The service offers tiered solutions suitable for businesses ranging from food stalls and e-commerce operators to cross-border traders.

