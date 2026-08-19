Payment Asia Group Secures Canadian MSB Licence, Group's AlphaPay Completes Motion Pay Integration

Strategic acquisition, integration and Canadian MSB licence strengthen Payment Asia Group's North American presence and cross-border payment capabilities

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Asia Group, a diversified fintech holding company headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced that its Canadian business, AlphaPay, has completed the strategic acquisition and integration of Motion Pay, a Canada-based payment service provider. Payment Asia Group also recently obtained a Canadian Money Services Business (MSB) licence, further strengthening the Group's compliance foundation as it expands its payment services and cross-border capabilities in Canada and North America.

The acquisition and integration further reinforce AlphaPay's position in the Canadian payment market and mark an important milestone in Payment Asia Group's global expansion strategy. By combining Motion Pay's established merchant network, operational expertise and mature market resources with AlphaPay's platform, the Group is better positioned to provide enhanced support to merchants across key sectors in Canada.

The recently obtained Canadian MSB licence adds to the Group's regulatory and compliance capabilities in the Canadian market. Together with the integration of Motion Pay, this development supports Payment Asia Group's strategy of building a secure, compliant and scalable payment ecosystem for merchants serving both local and international customers.

As the global payment landscape continues to evolve, merchants face growing demands for security, compliance and scalability. AlphaPay remains committed to providing a unified access platform covering major global payment methods, including international digital wallets such as WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay, as well as local payment systems including Visa, Mastercard, Interac and Apple Pay. The combined business will further enhance AlphaPay's merchant-service capabilities, platform functionality and payment infrastructure, supporting local transactions and cross-border business scenarios.

The transaction also reflects the ongoing evolution of Canada's payment services industry, where merchants increasingly seek integrated platforms that combine compliance, operational efficiency and flexibility in accepting payments from diverse customer segments. Following the acquisition, AlphaPay will continue to invest in technology development, compliance infrastructure and merchant support, reinforcing the foundation for sustained expansion across Canada and North America.

Kenneth Lai, Founder and Chairman of Payment Asia Group, commented: "AlphaPay's completion of the Motion Pay acquisition and integration, together with Payment Asia Group's recent Canadian MSB licence, represents an important step in our North American growth journey. These milestones align with our vision of building a connected, compliant cross-border payment ecosystem that empowers merchants to thrive in an increasingly globalised marketplace."

SOURCE Payment Asia