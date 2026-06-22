Payment Asia Integrates with PayMe to Expand Merchant Payment Options

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Asia, a leading payment solutions provider, today announced a strategic integration with PayMe by HSBC, Hong Kong's highly popular mobile payment application. This partnership will enable all Payment Asia merchants to accept payments from PayMe's user base of over 3.3 million, significantly expanding their market reach and providing greater convenience for customers.

From left to right: Lawrence Li, Head of Transaction Banking and Payments, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Hong Kong and Head of PayMe by HSBC, and Paul Tang, Chief Operating Officer at Payment Asia

This integration allows Payment Asia's merchants to seamlessly process PayMe transactions through their existing merchant applications PA Pay and Smart POS Terminals. A key feature of this integration is the provision of real-time transaction data, empowering businesses with immediate insights into their sales and operational performance.

Paul Tang, Chief Operating Officer at Payment Asia, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with PayMe by HSBC, a widely adopted payment platform in Hong Kong. This integration underscores our commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive payment solutions to our merchants, not only expanding our customer base but also enhancing the overall payment experience. The real-time transaction data provided by our merchant applications and Smart POS Terminals will further equip businesses with valuable insights to make better decisions."

Lawrence Li, Head of Transaction Banking and Payments, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Hong Kong and Head of PayMe by HSBC said: "Like any forward-looking city, Hong Kong needs a robust digital payment network to support its journey toward becoming a leading smart city. Achieving this vision requires a sizable ecosystem—on both the merchant and customer sides. Through our partnership with Payment Asia, we hope to play a key role in Hong Kong's smart city development: helping merchants reach over 3.3 million PayMe users, while connecting our PayMe community to a wider network of merchants."

Together, Payment Asia and PayMe will bring merchants broader customer reach, a smoother collection experience, and deeper operational data insights. Both parties are committed to continuously optimizing the payment process, helping merchants lower transaction barriers, improve checkout efficiency, and win over more consumers in today's competitive retail landscape. Going forward, Payment Asia will continue to join hands with quality partners to build a more comprehensive and intelligent payment ecosystem for Hong Kong merchants.

SOURCE Payment Asia