PayQin Launches Global Cash-to-Stablecoin Service in Collaboration with MoneyGram and Stellar

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayQin today announced an integration with the first-of-its-kind global USDC-to-cash / cash-to-USDC on and off-ramp service for digital wallets launched by MoneyGram, a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of the Stellar network. This expansion is another step toward bridging the gap between physical and digital currencies in a way that has not been done before at scale.

"PayQin's partnership with MoneyGram and Stellar is a key step forward in making financial services more accessible in Africa. PayQin is opening up new opportunities for individuals and small businesses to access secure and affordable financial tools. We're excited to support PayQin in their journey to helping millions of families toward financial inclusion," said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner, Blockchain Founders Fund.

Through this exciting integration, PayQin, a Stellar-enabled digital wallet, allows its users to seamlessly transition between cash and Stablecoins. Leveraging the Stellar blockchain and MoneyGram's extensive global retail presence, PayQin users can now load their digital wallets to participate in the digital economy or convert their digital currencies to enhance the usefulness of their assets.

"By enabling easy transitions between cash and stablecoins, we are not only enhancing financial inclusivity but also paving the way for greater adoption of digital assets globally. This integration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our users." Fabrice Amalaman, Founder & CEO PayQin.

About PayQin: PayQin is a leading provider of digital financial services focused on simplifying cross-border payments and offering secure financial solutions for individuals and small businesses. With a suite of tools, including virtual and physical cards, PayQin provides access to real-time transactions with low fees and robust security standards, certified by PCI/DSS. PayQin's services extend to easy online shopping, seamless ATM withdrawals, and contactless payments, delivering convenience and security for users globally.

About MoneyGram: MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, offering quick and reliable financial services to individuals and businesses around the world. With a vast retail network spanning over 200 countries and territories, MoneyGram provides accessible and innovative financial solutions, including digital and cash-based services.

About Stellar Development Foundation: SDF is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of the Stellar network, an open-source, decentralized blockchain that facilitates the transfer and storage of digital assets globally. Stellar aims to create equitable access to the global financial system by enabling low-cost, near-instant cross-border transactions.

