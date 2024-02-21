Payton Capital: Request for Expression of Interest

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payton Capital Ltd (ACN 163 122 478) is a well-established and reputable fund manager in the Australian Commercial Real Estate ('CRE') Debt market. We specialise in 'mid-market' real estate secured loans, ranging from $5 million to $50 million, and we have a proven track record of delivering consistent, risk-adjusted income returns. We pride ourselves on providing a premium investor service with a genuine ESG focus.

Boasting a team of 64 professionals and with offices in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland, we are continuing to experience significant growth with a trajectory towards $5 billion AUD in assets under management (AUM) over the next 5 years. Our AUM has recently surpassed $1.3 billion AUD, with transactions totalling over $3.5 billion AUD placed since inception. Additionally, Foresight Analytics has rated Payton Capital as 'Very Strong' as a fund manager.

The Australian CRE Debt market continues to mature and is reportedly now circa $450 billion with $74 billion of that provided by private capital managers such as ourselves, (Foresight Research, November 2023). Australian CRE Debt continues to offer a number of key distinctive advantages to Institutional investors:

Equity like returns for debt (capital secure) positions

Hedge to global volatility, very limited market correlation (alternative fixed interest classification)

Protection by virtue of Australian supply and demand dynamics, growing population and associated forward growth in residential real estate values

Stable, monthly income

Growing CRE Private Debt market, both by virtue of the market itself and also the increasing share of Private to bank (following world trends)

We are pleased to promote this current Note offering, with applications closing 28th February, 2023:

Issuer Payton Opportunity Account Note No.1 Pty Ltd Dealer & Manager Payton Capital Ltd Amount $20mil AUD Timing $20mil AUD 1 March, 2024 Term 12 months Rate Target 10.5% p.a., variable to published rate, Payton Capital Opportunity Fund Details Note is a 'feeder note', back to back, units in the Payton Capital Opportunity Fund which includes 120+ loans, well diversified by geography, borrower, asset type, duration and loan amount. Total pool is approximately $285mil AUD. Pool current average Loan to Value is 68.4% Predominantly (90% Residential asset securities) Predominantly first mortgage (70%)

When structured in a Public offer Note issue, such as the one promoted here, the recipients can potentially benefit from the WHT 128f exemption and earn the full return without the need for tax to be deducted on the Australian side.

SOURCE Payton Capital