PCS Wraps with Major Backing from Corporate Giants

TAIPEI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – The 2024 Summer Finals of the League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS), co-hosted by Riot Games and CARRY International, recently concluded at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. The summer split spanned over two months, with the Lower Bracket Finals and Grand Final held as offline events. These events attracted over 3,000 attendees to experience this premier annual esports event.

The gathering brought together fans, players, and contestants from all over the world to witness the PCS Summer Champion, Paris Saint-Germain Talon Esports (PSG), defend its title once again. It also showcased the strength of Japan's top team, Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS gaming (SHG). Amidst the cheers of the crowd, these two top teams will represent the PCS region in the 2024 World Championship. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our partners for their support and assistance in making this event a success.

As key partners of the 2024 League of Legends PCS Summer, ChungHwa Telecom, Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel, China Airlines, Republic of Gamers (ROG), Carry Energy, and TTL have played a crucial role in ensuring the outstanding success of the tournament.

For the third time, ChungHwa Telecom has partnered with the PCS to create a high-quality esports environment, delivering exciting content for esports viewers in the region, and ensuring the excellence of professional esports tournaments. Their support provided a solid foundation for the tournament. China Airlines continued to support overseas teams by arranging flights to Taiwan, allowing players to enjoy quality airline services. Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel provided comfortable accommodations for international esports teams and, in collaboration with ROG, created an exclusive training room, giving players a home-away-from-home experience. Additionally, Carry Energy helped players quickly recover energy and enhance concentration, while TTL introduced local flavors, allowing participants to savor unique local tastes during the competition.

The 2024 PCS was fully supported by the contributions of major partners in their respective areas of expertise, leading to the successful conclusion of the event. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to foster innovation and growth within the esports industry, and to achieve new remarkable milestones together in the future.

SOURCE CARRY INTERNATIONAL CO,. LTD.