PDG Enters South Korea with USD 700 Million Data Center Investment

48 MW Incheon campus is first phase of a 500 MW AI and cloud buildout plan for Korea

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Asia Pacific's leading data center operator, today announced its entry into South Korea, its seventh country after Singapore, Japan, India, Indonesia, China and Malaysia. PDG plans to develop multiple campuses adding up to 500 MW to serve the AI and cloud opportunity in South Korea, starting with a 48 MW campus in Greater Seoul. This expansion reinforces PDG's position as the region's leading AI-ready data center platform and further enables PDG to deliver scalable infrastructure across the region to the world's largest cloud and AI companies.

PDG’s SE1 campus in Incheon

The flagship 48 MW campus, PDG SE1, located in Incheon, is approximately 40 mins away from Central Seoul. SE1 spans a total land area of approximately 11,000 sqm and will be ready for service in early 2028. Power is fully contracted for the facility and construction is commencing later this month.

With an investment of USD 700 million, SE1 will be purpose-built for hyperscale and AI workloads, featuring high-density configurations, advanced cooling technologies, and energy efficient systems aligned with PDG's Net Zero by 2030 and RE100 commitments.

South Korea is one of Asia's most mature and fastest-growing digital economies, but also one of its most complex markets, given land constraints, grid limitations, and stringent permitting requirements. PDG's entry into Korea demonstrates its ability to navigate these high-barrier-to-entry environments, supported by a multi-pronged market entry strategy and a proven track record across the region. Backed by some of the world's largest blue-chip investors, PDG is well-positioned to serve the most demanding global hyperscale customers in Korea.

"South Korea is one of Asia Pacific's most advanced digital economies and a critical market for cloud and AI hyperscalers. Our entry is part of a long-term plan to be a significant provider of AI and cloud data center capacity in the country," said Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of PDG. "With this expansion, PDG continues to strengthen its position as one of the top pan-Asia operators serving the world's largest technology customers."

With SE1, PDG's portfolio now exceeds 1.2 GW of IT capacity across seven countries and more than 20 campuses, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for hyperscalers in Asia Pacific's most strategic growth corridors.

About Princeton Digital Group

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) is a leading developer and operator of data centers. Headquartered in Singapore with presence and operations in Singapore, Japan, India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia and South Korea, its portfolio of data centers powers the expansion of hyperscalers and enterprises in the fastest-growing digital economies across Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.princetondg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

