Peach Worlds Raises $1.14M in Pre-Seed Round Extension, Driving the Future of 3D Web Experience

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach Worlds, the market leader of next-generation websites with their no-code builder for 3D websites, is thrilled to announce the successful extension of its pre-seed funding round, raising $1.14 million.

This pre-seed extension has been led by Reflexive VC, Jenson Funding Partners, and Lightning Capital, with additional backing from prominent angel investors such as Richard Ma and Gmoney. These investors join an impressive lineup that includes Blockchain Founders Fund and Angel Fund ID435, both of which supported earlier rounds.

The investment will be focused on further developing Peach Worlds' no-code 3D web platform, strengthening its community of next-generation designers by being featured on design communities, and driving strategic collaborations with high-profile designers.

Peach Worlds is off to an incredible start! On the first day of our launch, we won Site of the Day on Muzli, one of the largest design communities with 750,000 active designers. Within a day, we signed up 100's of the most high-profile designers, agencies, and companies, including the Agency of the Year, Liganova Group, AKQA, Meta, and even Tencent Games.

The design community instantly recognized that the future of 3D web design has arrived, and it's only the beginning! Designer Chinmay Choudhury expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm absolutely blown away. Honestly got goosebumps thinking about all the amazing things I can build now."

Expressing optimism at the investment raise and Peach World's vision for the 3D Web, Grega Trobec, Founding CEO of Peach Worlds, said, "We are excited to be leading this fast-growing web category, our goal is to make 3D web design as easy as traditional web building"

Azhar Hussain, Reflexive Capital '"Peach Worlds brings the cost efficiency and ease of no-code website building to the significantly harder task of 3D website creation. Similar to Wix and Webflow in the traditional site building space, we believe Peach Worlds is positioned to do the same for 3D sites. We are excited to partner with the Peachworlds team led by Grega and Lucas, who have deep expertise in building immersive experiences for the web."

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, commented, "Peach Worlds is removing the barriers to 3D web creation, empowering designers to build immersive experiences with unprecedented ease. We're proud to support their growth as they reshape the web."

About Peach Worlds

Making extraordinary 3D websites possible without code. Our innovative no-code builder empowers designers to create stand-out and premium websites - worlds apart from the rest - with ease and scale. We are setting a new standard for online presence.

For more information, visit www.peachworlds.com

