Peak Energy CEO Gavin Adda Speaks at Asia Clean Energy Summit 2024

Highlights Asia's Solar and Storage Potential and Peak Energy's Leadership in the Region

SINGAPORE , Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Energy, a leading renewable energy developer backed by Stonepeak, announced that CEO Gavin Adda was a featured speaker at the Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) in Singapore from October 22-24. ACES is one of the region's preeminent events focusing on clean energy technology, policy and finance. It is also part of Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW).

Panel Discussion: Shaping The Future of Investments and Financing in Solar and Storage, 23 Oct 2024 Peak Energy CEO, Gavin Adda speaking at Keynote Session: Strategic Entry and Expansion: Unlocking Asia's Solar and Storage Potential, 23 Oct 2024

In front of a packed audience, Gavin delivered a keynote address titled "Strategic Entry and Expansion: Unlocking Asia's Solar and Storage Potential." In his remarks, Gavin discussed the rapid evolution and immense opportunity in Asia's energy landscape, driven by surging demand for renewable sources. He highlighted how collaboration and partnerships are key trends fueling the adoption of solar and storage solutions across the region's diverse markets. Gavin also shared actionable insights for stakeholders looking to capitalize on the explosive growth in these sectors.

"Asia is experiencing staggering growth in renewables, with over 50% of the world's solar and storage growth over the next decade expected to come from this region," said Gavin. "Peak Energy, with the backing of Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm with $70 billion in assets under management, is ideally positioned to help countries and companies across Asia achieve their sustainability goals. It was a pleasure to engage with industry and government leaders at ACES on how we can work together to accelerate the energy transition."

Gavin also participated in a panel discussion on Shaping the Future of Investments and Financing in Solar and Storage. The panel explored critical challenges and opportunities in harnessing clean energy, including grid strengthening, supply chain constraints, the commercial viability of battery storage, technical advancements, and the evolving financing ecosystem.

Peak Energy has established itself as a renewable energy leader in Asia Pacific, with major solar and storage assets operating or in development in South Korea, Japan, Australia and other key markets. The company's landmark projects include:

Haesolar: A 100MW solar park in Jeollanam-do, South Korea . One of the country's largest operating solar facilities.

. One of the country's largest operating solar facilities. A 28MW solar project in Kumamoto, Japan .

. A 291MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) under construction in Adelaide, Australia , which will be one of the largest storage facilities in Asia Pacific upon completion.

Peak Energy takes an innovative, customer-centric approach to renewable procurement, offering tailored solutions ranging from utility-scale solar and storage plants to onsite commercial & industrial installations. With a 5.5GW development pipeline across six countries, Peak Energy is poised for continued growth and leadership as Asia's clean energy transition accelerates.

For more information on Peak Energy, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia.

About Peak Energy

Peak Energy is headquartered in Singapore and is an Independent Power Producer that develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia. Peak Energy's activities encompass the whole specter of renewable energy business models such as utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs and energy storage applications, in order to position itself as the one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in Asia Pacific. Peak Energy has nearly 300 MW of operating solar projects across Asia. Peak Energy is wholly-owned by Stonepeak.

