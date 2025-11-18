Peak3 and EaZy Digital Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Insurance Innovation and Growth in Thailand

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak3, a leading global provider of digital and AI-driven software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic partnership with EaZy Digital, a Thailand-based insurtech company specializing in sales distribution management solutions. The collaboration aims to expand joint capabilities and accelerate digital transformation across the Thai insurance market, empowering insurers and intermediaries with an integrated digital ecosystem that seamlessly connects core insurance operations with distribution excellence.

Arun Sangwan (left), Head of Commercial APAC at Peak3, and Harprem Doowa (right), CEO & Founder of EaZy Digital.

While both companies are leaders in the insurtech space, they bring distinct yet complementary strengths to the partnership. Peak3 provides its cloud-native and AI-ready core platform that powers insurance operations across the full value chain at scale, while EaZy Digital enhances the front end with agile tools for distribution, commission management, and sales performance optimization.

Together, the partnership enables insurers to:

Unify core operations and distribution networks for real-time data flow from underwriting to commission payout.

for real-time data flow from underwriting to commission payout. Boost sales performance and agility with flexible compensation models and actionable insights.

with flexible compensation models and actionable insights. Enhance agent and customer experiences via a connected, digital-first ecosystem.

via a connected, digital-first ecosystem. Accelerate go-to-market speed for new products with greater operational efficiency and scalability.

"By combining our intelligent insurance core platform with EaZy Digital's distribution capabilities, we're helping insurers transform not just how they operate, but how they grow," said Arun Sangwan, Head of Commercial APAC, Peak3. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting the Thailand insurance industry with adaptable, data-driven digital solutions."

The collaboration began with a joint opportunity in Vietnam, where EaZy Digital's commission management platform complemented Peak3's insurance core system, Graphene. The success of this initiative demonstrated strong synergy between the two solutions and set the stage for deeper collaboration, particularly in Thailand, where EaZy Digital offers deep market expertise and strong local connections. Building on this momentum, the two companies formalized their regional partnership agreement, united by a shared vision to deliver next-gen insurtech solutions across Southeast Asia.

"We see tremendous potential in connecting the intelligence of Peak3's core systems with the agility of EaZy Digital's distribution solutions," said Harprem Doowa, CEO & Founder, EaZy Digital. "Together, we can help insurers unlock new levels of transparency, efficiency, and innovation in how they operate and engage their customers."

With this partnership, Peak3 continues to strengthen its presence in Asia, reaffirming its position as a trusted innovation partner for insurers worldwide. EaZy Digital continues to advance its mission to make digital transformation simpler, smarter, and more effective for insurance companies and brokers in the region.

About Peak3

Peak3 is a global provider of digital and AI-driven software solutions for the insurance industry. Specializing in cloud-native core and orchestration platforms and innovative data and AI applications, Peak3 enables insurers, MGAs, and intermediaries across life, health, and P&C insurance to accelerate growth, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Singapore, Peak3 serves over 50 clients in more than 20 countries across EMEA and APAC.

For more information on Peak3, please visit www.peak3.com.

About EaZy Digital

Founded in 2022, EaZy Digital is at the forefront of the insurtech revolution, offering a state-of-the-art Sales Distribution Management platform designed to empower insurance companies and brokers of medium to large scale.

SOURCE Peak3