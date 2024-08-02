Pearson and Universiti Malaya Forge Strategic Collaboration to Enhance International Education Opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's leading learning company this week signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaya (UM), aimed at UM to achieve its internationalisation goal through a robust partnership.

This collaboration will pave the way for several initiatives, including student and academic staff exchanges, joint research activities, as well as an exchange of publications, reports and other academic materials and information.

Gift exchange between Mr Matthew Lampkin, Director PTE Asia at Pearson (left) and Prof Dr Yatimah Alias, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic & International), Universiti Malaya (right)

This strategic alliance underscores Pearson's commitment to supporting Malaysian universities and the Malaysian Government in attracting a diverse pool of international students through its high-stakes English language proficiency test. The Pearson Test of English (PTE) had provided testing for thousands of students from over 40 nationalities across 47 countries and territories, who are keen to pursue their education in Malaysia.

"We are delighted to partner with Malaysia's top university, ranked 60th in the world to support their international education goals, while at the same time, supporting Malaysia's ambition to become a global education hub, with a target to attract 250,000 international students by 2025," said Matthew Lampkin, Director PTE Asia at Pearson.

"I am particularly pleased that through this MoU we are offering a scholarship with UM which covers GBP 3,000, plus combining our research powers to support UM academics and students alike."

"Today marks a significant milestone as Universiti Malaya and Pearson Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. join hands to elevate educational standards and create boundless opportunities for our students. This strategic partnership and the Pearson Test of English and Universiti Malaya Scholarship Campaign underscore our shared vision of nurturing talent and fostering academic excellence. Together, we are committed to empowering our students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world." said Professor Dr Yatimah Alias, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic & International), Universiti Malaya

This MoU is an extension of Pearson's already deep ties with Malaysia, supporting thousands aspiring students coming to the country through the delivery of the Pearson Test of English across over 450 test centres in 115 countries globally, including six in Malaysia.

New data released by Pearson today shows out of those test takers:

64.9% have shown interests in taking postgraduate courses,

20.5% were keen on undergraduate courses, and

14.6% were for other courses.

Mr Lampkin added: "The impact towards local economy is tremendous when these international students choose Malaysia to study and live as their preferred study destination. In Malaysia, PTE Academic is accepted by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) for international student admissions into all public and private universities and colleges.

"UM, renowned for its academic excellence and vibrant multicultural environment, is an ideal partner for Pearson PTE in this endeavour. Together, we aim to create a dynamic educational ecosystem that attracts, nurtures, and empowers students from around the world."

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are.

Visit us at pearsonplc.com

About Pearson PTE

PTE is a trusted test of English language proficiency that opens doors for individuals to study, work or live aboard. It operates in an addressable market of over £900m and has secured a strong position as a top three player.

Recognised as proof of English proficiency by over 3,500 universities, including Harvard and Yale, PTE is trusted by the Australian, Canadian, New Zealand and UK governments for all visa classes.

Last year, over one million test takers trusted PTE to help them accurately prove their English proficiency and enrol in higher education or secure employment abroad.

The test is available at over 475 secure VUE centres globally, and offers fast results, typically available within 48 hours.

PTE is recognised by leading professional bodies in industries such as nursing and engineering. Test taker migration helps to fill critical skills gaps in the health, engineering and information technology sectors.

PTE uses a unique combination of AI scoring and human expertise. This approach leverages the precision and objectivity of machine learning alongside the expertise and judgement of human examiners, ensuring fair and accurate results.

About Universiti Malaya

UM is the country's first university. Following the passing of the University of Malaya Act in 1961 by Parliament, UM was recognised as a public university. UM, as it is known today, was officially made a public university in the Federation of Malaya on 1 January 1962.

UM is supported by two academies, fourteen faculties, two institutes and one academic centre that encompass medicine, science, technology, social sciences and humanities. The university also houses Malaysia's first and biggest teaching hospital - UMMC. In addition, the Research Cluster had been formed to drive further breakthroughs in knowledge. The emphasis on research is strengthened by the presence of centres of excellence at several of its learning centres.

Universiti Malaya (UM) has made a significant achievement by securing a position among the top 60 universities globally in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings (QS-WUR) for 2025. This accomplishment marks a 5-place improvement from the previous year and a notable 10-place climb since the 2023 rankings. This new ranking positions UM in the top 4% of the 1,503 institutions evaluated by QS globally.

SOURCE Pearson