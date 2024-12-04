PEARSON ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHING AWARD WINNER ONE OF 12,000 TEACHERS HELPING INDONESIAN GOVERNMENT LIFT ENGLISH PROFICIENCY

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (LON: PSON), the world's leading learning company, today announced Ulfa Rafiqha has achieved a Silver in the Pearson English Language Teacher Awards. She is one of 12,000 teachers who just completed their Pearson English Journey in partnership with the Indonesia Ministry of Education.

Ms Rafiqha, an English teacher at SDS Eka Tjipta Sungai Beran, was this week presented a trophy for achieving this honour in the Innovation in English Language Teaching Category.

Ulfa Rafiqha from SDS Eka Tjipta Sungai Beran in Indonesia is the Silver Winner of Innovation in English Language Teaching at the Pearson English Language Teacher Awards.

Ms Rafiqha has been a source of inspiration to students since 2016, motivating hundreds of young people across various campuses and high schools. Since 2022, she teaches in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, where she continues to empower and engage learners amidst the challenges of a remote environment.

"Against the backdrop of palm oil trees and the relentless challenges of their environment, Ms. Rafiqha inspires confidence, resilience, and excellence in her learners. She is not just teaching a language; she is cultivating a generation of empowered individuals, ready to embrace the world with open hearts and minds," said a colleague in the awards submission.

Pearson Languages Head of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines Jason Polim said: "We extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the English Teacher Competency Development Program (PKGBI) by Kementerian Pendidikan Dasar dan Menengah Republik Indonesia (Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Republic of Indonesia).

"The program, which concluded its first batch this week, boasted a remarkable 94 per cent graduation rate despite its strict requirements. Ninety-one per cent of the graduates earned excellent scores, qualifying them for the prestigious Credly by Pearson badge.

"Congratulations to Ms. Rafiqha for winning the Silver Award and to all the wonderful educators involved in this program. With over 11,000 teachers graduating from this batch, covering all 38 regions of Indonesia, it is a tremendous achievement."

Mr. Polim added: "This accomplishment reflects the unwavering dedication and motivation of our teachers towards their professional development. As we look to the future with confidence, we see a bright path ahead for both educators and students in Indonesia.

