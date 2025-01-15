Pearson Results Show Philippines Ranks Above Gobal Average in English Proficiency

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today released results from test takers in the Philippines as part of the Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024. It reveals Philippine corporate employees proficiency compared to the average Versant test taker around the globe.

The average 4-skills English score in the Philippines is 63, compared to the global average of 57. Philippine employees also score higher in Speaking (56 compared to 54) and Writing (62 compared to 61).

Pearson English Language Learning Country Manager Mark Flores said: "The main reason for these exemplary results is the growing IT-Business Process Management sector in the Philippines, central to the country's economy and leading the globe.

"Between 2009 and 2023, the number of people in the IT-BPM sector increased from around 500,000 to 1.7 million, according to the IT and Business Process Association of Philippines."

The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report, 2024, provides invaluable insights into global English proficiency levels and spotlights regional trends in other countries such as India, Japan, Egypt, Colombia, and Europe. It is an essential resource for business leaders and talent decision makers looking to leverage English proficiency in hiring and learning and development (L&D) strategies.

As the global business landscape becomes increasingly interconnected, English proficiency remains a critical skill for workforce competitiveness. The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 aggregates and analyses data from approximately 750,000 out of the millions of English language tests conducted worldwide, offering a detailed snapshot of current skill levels and emerging trends.

Key Findings and Insights:

Global Trends: Despite a fivefold increase in English tests taken since 2020, overall proficiency scores have remained stable, indicating a broadening pool of talent with essential English skills. English Writing Proficiency: Average written English scores have reached a record high, likely due to the increase in written online communication and the dominance of English on the internet. L&D Prioritization: Organizations are increasingly prioritizing English in L&D programs, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific and China, and the Middle East and Central Asia, to future-proof their workforce. Industry Variations: Proficiency levels vary significantly by industry, with the Communications industry showing the highest speaking scores but the lowest writing scores, while sectors like Telecoms, Technology, and Finance exhibit high proficiency in both speaking and writing.

Despite a fivefold increase in English tests taken since 2020, overall proficiency scores have remained stable, indicating a broadening pool of talent with essential English skills. Additionally:

Giovanni Giovannelli, President of Pearson's English Language Learning division, said: "In today's global economy, English proficiency is not just a skill but a strategic asset. The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 provides business leaders with the data-driven insights they need to make informed decisions about hiring and developing their workforce. By integrating these insights into their talent strategies, organizations can enhance their competitive edge and drive growth."

Benefits for Business Leaders and Talent Decision Makers:

Informed Hiring Decisions: Use detailed proficiency data to set clear language requirements for roles and benchmark candidates accurately.

Use detailed proficiency data to set clear language requirements for roles and benchmark candidates accurately. Enhanced L&D Strategies: Identify language skills gaps and tailor training programs to improve employee performance and satisfaction.

Identify language skills gaps and tailor training programs to improve employee performance and satisfaction. Global Competitiveness: Leverage English proficiency to unlock new markets and build a workforce prepared for international challenges.

The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 is now available to download here.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

