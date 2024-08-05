PEARSON WINS LANDMARK DEAL TO HELP INDONESIAN GOVERNMENT LIFT ENGLISH PROFICIENCY IN SCHOOLS

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson, the world's leading learning company, today announced a landmark deal with the Indonesian Ministry of Education to meet their goal to make English teaching available in all schools from 2027.

Pearson, with local partner PT Chandra Naya Laksana, will over the next six years deliver fully online and Ai-assisted training and assessment for over 180,000 of the estimated 220,000 registered English language teachers across Indonesia.

Pearson leaders with English language teachers in Banjarmasin on 21 January 2024.

"We are delighted to be awarded this honor and responsibility to ensure the next generation of Indonesians have the skills to compete in a global marketplace," said Pearson Indonesia Country Head, Jason Polim.

"English is a gateway to the world. More than 140 countries include English as a mandatory subject in their national curriculum. It is indispensable in the workplace, making English a vital part of closing the skills gap globally.

"As the fourth most populous country with 250 million people, including 82 million under the age of 18, Pearson commends Indonesia for making a substantial investment in English language education to enhance employment outcomes and drive economic development."

Pearson kicks off the ambitious project this month by helping recruit and train 200 Ministry of Education master trainer contractors who will train the first tranche of 15,000 teachers this year, and 30,000 teachers each following year.

Each teacher will take the Versant English language proficiency test before and after training to benchmark and map the teacher's progress.

Versant tests measure a variety of language skills and competencies anywhere, at any time, using cutting edge AI technology to help deliver secure, bias-free testing – and get a view on language proficiency fast.

Based on the outcomes of the Versant assessment, these teachers will be divided into proficiency or pedagogy training streams, using Pearson digital learning resources Roadmap and The PTEL Academy Certificate in English Language Teaching Development. Then the master trainers will deliver the Pearson training online, generating access to teachers may live on many of the over 17,000 islands that make up Indonesia.

"As we will see through the Versant test, teachers improve their English proficiency there is opportunity to develop their skills further, improving their career prospects as well as helping lift the education standards of the Indonesian school system," Mr Polim said.

"We thank the Indonesian Ministry of Education for the honor of working with you to help achieve your learning and development goals for teachers and students across the country. Now the hard work begins."

