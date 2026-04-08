PEGATRON Showcases End-to-End AI Server Solutions and Strengthens Japan Presence at Japan IT Week 2026

TOKYO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegatron Corporation ("Pegatron"), a globally recognized total server solutions provider, will present its latest advancements in AI infrastructure at Japan IT Week 2026, highlighting its comprehensive capabilities across server engineering, system design, manufacturing, and after-sales service.

PEGATRON Japan IT Week

At the exhibition, Pegatron will demonstrate how its vertically integrated approach enables customers to accelerate AI deployment with efficiency and scalability. From concept to production and through lifecycle support, Pegatron delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern data centers and AI workloads.

The Power of the AI Factory: Rack-Scale Innovations

A key highlight is Pegatron's expanding portfolio of next-generation AI platforms, spanning rack-scale and system building blocks as well as future architectures, including NVIDIA HGX Blackwell series and AMD Instinct MI355X rack solutions.

Comprehensive Server & Infrastructure Portfolio

The showcase also features a broad range of AI GPU servers, including systems based on NVIDIA MGX architecture and NVIDIA RTX PRO servers, enabling flexible deployment across diverse AI and HPC environments. Complementing these are general-purpose servers, high-density multi-node platforms, and AI storage systems engineered to handle data-intensive workloads with maximum efficiency.

Extending beyond compute and storage, Pegatron will present its edge-to-core infrastructure capabilities, including 400G and 800G AI infrastructure switches, delivering high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity essential for next-generation AI data centers.

Localized Service: The Japan Advantage

Reinforcing its commitment to the Japanese market, Pegatron highlights its Tokyo service center, providing localized, responsive technical support and after-sales services. This ensures customers benefit from faster deployment, minimized downtime, and reliable long-term operations.

"Japan is a key market for Pegatron, and we are committed to supporting our customers with not only advanced technologies but also strong local service capabilities," said Dr. James Shue, SVP & CTO of Pegatron. "Our end-to-end server solutions, combined with our Japan-based support infrastructure, enable us to deliver exceptional value across the entire AI lifecycle."

Visitors to the Pegatron booth will have the opportunity to explore its latest innovations and engage with experts on building scalable, future-ready AI infrastructure.

Event Details

Date: April 8 – 10, 2026

Location: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

Booth: West Hall, W5-59

For more information, please visit PEGATRON SVR website and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

https://svr.pegatroncorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/pegatron-svr

https://www.youtube.com/@PEGATRONSVR

About PEGATRON

Pegatron Corporation (hereafter referred to as "Pegatron"), with abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, is committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production, and manufacturing services to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all our customers' needs.

Drawing on accumulated experience in server design, manufacturing, and deployment, Pegatron focuses on developing a variety of state-of-the-art servers including liquid-cooled/air-cooled server solutions based on x86 and ARM architectures, racks, and AI clusters, that meet the requirements of present and future Cloud Service Providers' data centers, as well as enterprise-grade data centers.

Pegatron Corporation Website: https://www.pegatroncorp.com/

SOURCE PEGATRON CORPORATION