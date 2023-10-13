Presenting Harsh Environment Interconnect Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Applications

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, will exhibit at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition on October 17-22, 2023, in South Korea.

The biennial air show, first held in 2009, had been canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19. After two years, Northeast Asia's largest, most comprehensive trade show is back.

PEI-Genesis Exhibits at Seoul ADEX, South Korea

This event is hosted by the Korea Aerospace Industries Association (KAIA), Korea Defense Industry Association (KDIA), and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), bringing about 400 defense companies from 30 countries together, showing indoor and outdoor exhibitions of aircraft, ground equipment, flying static display, and demo flight.

During the four-day event, PEI-Genesis will showcase its ruggedized mil-spec and harsh environment interconnect solutions from leading manufacturers, including Amphenol, ITT Cannon, ITT Veam, Souriau and Sunbank by Eaton, Cinch, Conesys, and Nicomatic. Among these supplier partners, PEI brings products for aerospace and defense applications, such as MIL-DTL-5015, MIL-DTL-26482, MIL-DTL-38999, D-Subminiature connectors, Micro D-Subminiature, and space grade connectors.

"It is the first time after COVID where PEI-Genesis will participate in the Seoul ADEX. This is a great opportunity for us to interact with local customers, showcase our value propositions, and present a broad range of interconnect solutions. With over 75 years of industry expertise, PEI-Genesis serves mission-critical markets and applications that support aviation and aerospace, military, energy, railway, mass transportation, medical, industrial, and other industries globally. With our worldwide connector inventory, assembly, and manufacturing capabilities, PEI-Genesis can provide solutions fast with low to no minimum order quantities and 48-hour lead-time," said Alex Tsui, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific of PEI-Genesis.

Visit PEI-Genesis in Seoul Airport, Hall E, Booth 321, Tuesday through Sunday, October 17-22, from 9:30 to 17:00.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

