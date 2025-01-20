PEI-Genesis Exhibits at Smart Energy Week in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom-engineered interconnect solutions, will exhibit at Smart Energy Week at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, from February 19 to 21, 2025. Find PEI-Genesis at Booth E43-14 (East Hall 4) to explore their innovative solutions.

PEI-Genesis will showcase a diverse range of high-power interconnect solutions for Smart Energy applications, including EV charging (with liquid cooling capabilities), Energy Storage, Electrification, and Industrial Automation. Featured supplier partners include Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Anderson, and Positronic.

"We are excited to showcase our extensive capabilities at Battery Japan during Smart Energy Week. This event offers an excellent opportunity to connect with customers and partners in Japan and demonstrate how PEI-Genesis empowers the transition to smarter, more sustainable energy solutions. With a global presence and over 75 years of expertise, we are committed to delivering tailored interconnect solutions with industry-leading speed, flexibility, and quality," said Alex Tsui, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific of PEI-Genesis.

Smart Energy Week is a premier exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies, insights, and industry collaboration to drive progress in the energy sector. The event highlights renewable energy advancements across hydrogen and fuel cells, solar power, rechargeable batteries, smart grids, wind power, biomass, zero-emission thermal power, and more.

Visit PEI-Genesis at Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 4, Booth E43-14 from Wednesday, February 19, to Friday, February 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com .

