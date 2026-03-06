PEI-Genesis Exhibits at Smart Energy Week in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom-engineered interconnect solutions, will exhibit at Smart Energy Week at Tokyo Big Sight, from March 17 to 19, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Attendees can visit Booth S33-6 in Hall 3 within the Battery section (Material & Component zone) to explore PEI-Genesis' latest interconnect innovations for energy and electrification applications.

At Smart Energy Week, PEI-Genesis will showcase a broad portfolio of high-power interconnect solutions and custom cable assemblies designed to support next-generation energy systems, including EV charging (with liquid-cooling capabilities), energy storage systems, electrification, and industrial automation. Featured supplier partners include Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Positronic and others.

"Battery and electrification technologies continue to evolve rapidly, and reliable interconnect solutions play a critical role in enabling that progress," said Alex Tsui, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, PEI-Genesis. "Smart Energy Week provides an important platform for us to engage directly with customers in Japan and across the region, share our technical expertise, and demonstrate how PEI-Genesis supports innovative energy solutions through speed, flexibility, and engineering excellence."

This year also marks PEI-Genesis' 80th anniversary — an important milestone that reflects eight decades of engineering excellence, trusted partnerships, and global growth. Building on this legacy, the company continues to deliver high-performance interconnect and cable assembly solutions for next-generation technologies.

Smart Energy Week is one of Asia's leading energy exhibitions, bringing together global manufacturers, engineers, and industry leaders to showcase advancements across rechargeable batteries, hydrogen and fuel cells, solar power, smart grids, wind power, biomass, and zero-emission thermal technologies.

Visit PEI-Genesis at Smart Energy Week 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, Hall 3, Battery Japan, Booth S33-6, from March 17 to March 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

About PEI-Genesis

Founded in 1946, PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; Louny, Czech Republic; Zhuhai, China and Pune, India, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com .

