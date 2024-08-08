PEI-Genesis to Debut at Australia Land Forces 2024 International Land Defence Exposition

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom-engineered interconnect solutions, will exhibit at the biennial Land Forces 2024 International Land Defence Exposition at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Victoria, Australia, from Wednesday, September 11th to Friday, September 13th , 2024.

PEI-Genesis is heading to Land Forces 2024!

PEI-Genesis is proud to present a wide range of ruggedized mil-aero and harsh environment interconnect solutions from leading manufacturers including Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Souriau by Eaton, Cinch and Conesys. In particular, PEI-Genesis is participating with supplier partner Positronic, an Amphenol company, at booth #J027 where they will showcase their Mil-spec D-Sub, power & hybrid and rectangular connector solutions.

The exposition serves as the premier gateway to the land defence markets of Australia and the region, and a platform for interaction with major prime contractors from the United States and Europe.

"We are thrilled to engage with local customers and supplier partners face-to-face in this expansive region. This event provides a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with industry professionals, build new relationships, and share our innovation solutions with potential customers," said Alex Tsui, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific of PEI-Genesis. "We are looking forward to discussing current challenges and product solutions for technologies evolving in the defence sector."

About PEI-Genesis: PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of interconnect solutions. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in Philadelphia, PA; South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; Louny, Czech Republic, and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

Website: http://www.peigenesis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pei-genesis/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PEIGenesis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PEIGenesis

Blog: https://blog.peigenesis.com/

SOURCE PEI-Genesis