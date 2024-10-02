PEI-Genesis to Exhibit at Japan International Aerospace Tradeshow

TOKYO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom-engineered interconnect solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Japan International Aerospace Tradeshow, taking place from October 16 to 18, 2024, at the Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center. Visitors can find PEI-Genesis at booth W3-031, where the company will showcase its latest advancements in connector technology.

PEI-Genesis is heading to Japan International Aerospace Exhibition from October 16 to 18, 2024!

PEI-Genesis will feature an impressive range of space-grade products from industry renowned brands, including Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Cinch, Conec, Conesys, Souriau by Eaton, Positronic and Nicomatic. Key products on display will include D-Subminiature, micro-D-sub, nano D-sub, Mil-spec D38999, 5015, 26482 and RF connectors, all of which are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern aerospace applications and harsh environment use.

In addition to showcasing its extensive product lineup, PEI-Genesis will provide visitors with insights into how its custom-engineered solutions including cable assemblies can enhance the performance and reliability of aerospace systems. Attendees will have the chance to engage with PEI-Genesis Trusted Interconnect advisors, who will discuss specific challenges and demonstrate the benefits of partnering with a global leader in interconnect solutions.

"The Japan International Aerospace Tradeshow is a key event for us to connect with industry leaders and share our latest innovations," said Alex Tsui, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific of PEI-Genesis. "We look forward to engaging with the aerospace community and demonstrating how our high-performance connectors can play a crucial role in advancing aerospace technologies."

As the aerospace industry continues to evolve, events like the Japan International Aerospace Tradeshow provide a unique opportunity to stay ahead of emerging trends and discover cutting-edge solutions. PEI-Genesis invites all attendees to visit booth W3-031 to learn more about how the company's products and services can support their specific interconnect needs.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.japanaerospace.jp/en/.

About PEI-Genesis: PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of interconnect solutions. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in Philadelphia, PA; South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; Louny, Czech Republic, and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

