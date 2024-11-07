Peikko Celebrates One Year Of Supporting Malaysia's Green Development With Eco-Friendly Construction Solutions

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peikko Group, a leading global supplier of concrete connections and composite structures, celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Malaysian factory, reaffirming its commitment to support the country's green development goals and align itself with the nation's Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP), which is a crucial part of the Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) initiative, which aims to make Malaysia a top country in the world for economic development, innovation, and citizen well-being by 2050.

(From left to right) The event was attended by several distinguished guests: Pekka Laitinen, Region Head APAC, Business Finland; Irma Ylikangas, Counselor of Innovation and Trade Affairs, Embassy of Finland, Singapore; Jari Silventoinen, Chairman, Malaysian-Finnish Business Council; Juha Markkanen, Finland’s Ambassador to Singapore; Anne Vasara, Finland’s Ambassador to Malaysia; Jake Väätäjä , Factory Manager, Peikko Malaysia; and Dmytro Triaskin - Managing Director, Peikko Malaysia & Singapore

Beyond Malaysia, the state-of-the-art facility in Johor Bahru, Southern Malaysia serves as Peikko's manufacturing and distribution hub for the ASEAN region. This strategic and popular location for economic trade and global shipping networks enables the company to also efficiently deliver sustainable construction solutions to key markets such as Singapore and Australia, with future plans to expand into other Southeast Asian countries.

The factory leverages advanced precast concrete technology, a construction method known for low carbon footprint, which significantly helps developers minimise waste, reduce construction times and create buildings that are in line with Malaysia's sustainability goals of achieving low-carbon development, resource efficiency, and sustainable urban development, as outlined in the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (2021-2025).

Through our innovative solutions, for example, in a recent project, we achieved a remarkable feat: installing a single column in just 20 minutes, including 7 minutes for quality checks and final tightening. This demonstrates a significant advancement in precast concrete technology and how it can reduce construction time and labour costs compared to traditional methods. Given that Malaysia and the neighbouring countries are developing economies with visionary NetZero 2050 Masterplans, our factory in Malaysia is poised to serve the right construction needs to cater the urban planning and development demands of the industry for decades to come.," said Triaskin Dmytro, Managing Director of Peikko Southeast Asia.

"Moreover, with countries putting more emphasis on climate transition across various industries in local, regional and global levels, we believe, by utilising our advanced precast concrete technology, we can together minimise environmental impact and accelerate the sustainable urban development transition in Malaysia and around the region," added Dmytro.

"I have recently started as the Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia, and I have just concluded my first visit outside Kuala Lumpur to the very dynamic Johor Bahru. This has been a great opportunity to see some Finnish companies active in the region. One of them is Peikko, an outstanding and renowned global supplier of concrete connections and composite structures. The company, which has only been in the region for one year, is already planning for next steps and extensions. The new dynamic of Johor Bahru, in close cooperation with neighbouring Singapore, presents many new opportunities for innovative companies. Hopefully, there will be many more to follow the lead of Peikko and other Finnish companies already present in the area," said Anne Vasara, Finland's Ambassador to Malaysia, during her recent visit to Peikko's factory on November 5th.

"This visit has been eye-opening, showcasing Johor's rapid development and the thriving Singapore-Johor joint development areas like Nusajaya. It is great to see MFBC member companies, such as Peikko, progressing in Johor. This success motivates us to further promote Johor and Malaysia to Finnish businesses," added Jari Silventoinen - Chairman, Malaysian-Finnish Business Council.

As Malaysia continues its journey towards becoming a regional leader in sustainable development, Peikko's innovative solutions offer a faster, safer, and more sustainable way to design and build. The company's one-year anniversary in Malaysia marks a significant milestone in this journey. Additionally, 2025 will also mark the 60th anniversary of the Peikko Group, contributing to an environmentally friendly future for Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region.

About Peikko Group

Peikko Group Corporation is a leading global supplier of slim floor structures, wind energy applications, and connection technology for precast and cast-in-situ construction. Peikko's innovative solutions offer a faster, safer, and more sustainable way to design and build. Peikko has sales offices in over 30 countries, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America, with manufacturing operations in 12 countries. Peikko generated a turnover of EUR 314 million in 2022. Peikko is a family-owned and managed company that employs over 2,000 professionals. Peikko was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Lahti, Finland. Further information: www.peikko.com.

SOURCE Peikko Group