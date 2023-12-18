Peikko Group's Sustainable Solutions Take Center Stage at WASCON 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peikko Group, a leading global supplier of concrete connections and composite structures was invited to Hongkong WASCON 2023 hosted by ISCOWA at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Simo Hakkarainen, Business Director of DELTABEAM®, Peikko Group Corporation, captivated the audience as a keynote speaker, illuminating Peikko's commitment to sustainability.

WASCON2023 Held in The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Mr. Simo Hakkarainen form Peikko Group presenting“MINIMIZING ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS OF BUILDING FRAME”

Addressing Global Challenges

WASCON, held every three years since 1991, serves as a global platform for the exchange of ideas and research on the use of waste, industrial by products, and recycled materials in constructions. Peikko, represented by Mr. Hakkarainen, stood among other keynote speakers, including distinguished professors from renowned universities globally, such as Imperial College London (UK), the University of Tennessee-Knoxville (USA), the National University of Singapore (Singapore), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong), the National Institute for Environmental Studies (Japan), University College London (UK), China University of Mining and Technology (Mainland China), and Wuhan University of Technology (Mainland China). Their collective insights form a robust foundation for advancing sustainable and environmentally conscious construction practices on an international scale.

Mr. Hakkarainen provided clarity on the environmental challenges caused by urbanization, emphasizing the construction industry's impact, with a 40% consumption of resources and generation of 30% of waste. In response, Peikko Group aims to lead the industry in reshaping economic concepts and promoting a circular, sustainable mindset.

Rethinking Building Demolition: A Shift from Waste to Reusable Components

A pivotal theme was the transformative approach to building demolition, turning waste into reusable construction components. Peikko envisions a future where construction practices minimize environmental impact and contribute to a circular economy.

Focusing on Peikko's DELTABEAM® solution, Mr. Hakkarainen highlighted its success in Europe. The solution not only optimizes space utilization with slim floor structures but also extends building lifecycles, reducing environmental impact and construction costs.A groundbreaking aspect of Peikko's sustainable initiatives is the introduction of reusable load-bearing frameworks. These demountable connections aim to revolutionize construction industry, significantly lowering costs and carbon emissions, aligning with Peikko's vision for a sustainable future.

"At Peikko, we believe in building more than structures; we're constructing a sustainable world. Peikko solutions have corresponding Whitepapers and reports regarding to green construction, our specialized experiments assess the practical impact of materials in reducing carbon dioxide. We advocate for environmentally friendly building practices, including dismantling and connection design at the end of a building's life. Participating in Hong Kong WASCON 2023 allowed us to showcase our dedication to turning challenges into opportunities, redefining the narrative of construction, and contributing to a greener and more sustainable future." - Mr. Simo Hakkarainen, Business Director of DELTABEAM, Peikko Group Corporation.

Peikko and WASCON: Paving the Way for Sustainable Future

Peikko's participation in the event sparked widespread interest and in-depth discussions. Mr. Hakkarainen's presentation provided valuable insights, initiating a new chapter in the industry's pursuit of sustainable and environmentally conscious construction practices.

In the spirit of shared commitment, Peikko and WASCON are actively shaping a more sustainable and green future for construction industry. As Peikko continues to lead with innovative solutions, and WASCON provides a global platform for exchange, the collaborative efforts promise a brighter, eco-conscious tomorrow. Together, they are crafting a narrative where construction practices harmonize with nature, turning challenges into opportunities and setting the stage for a better world.

Peikko Group in brief

Peikko Group Corporation is a leading global supplier of slim floor structures, wind energy applications, and connection technology for precast and cast-in-situ construction. Peikko's innovative solutions offer a faster, safer, and more sustainable way to design and build. Peikko has sales offices in over 30 countries, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America, with manufacturing operations in 12 countries. Peikko generated a turnover of EUR 314 million in 2022. Peikko is a family-owned and managed company that employs over 2,000 professionals. Peikko was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Lahti, Finland. Further information: www.peikko.com.

