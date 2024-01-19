PEKING DUCK SPECIALIST BLOSSOM PALACES SET TO OPEN IN MACAU FOR THE FIRST TIME AT GALAXY MACAU

The latest addition to Galaxy Macau's stellar line-up of culinary concepts, Blossom Palaces underlines the integrated resort's ongoing support of the Macau SAR Government's "Tourism + Gastronomy" initiative, while also showcasing the quality of modern Chinese gastronomy and highlighting Macau's status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The perfect Peking Duck begins with the selection of the fowl, and Blossom Palaces exclusively uses the widely celebrated "Beijing Four-Strain Duck", chosen for their tender texture and fatty skin, which gives the roasted duck its melt-in-the-mouth crispiness. Carefully sourced from Blossom Palaces' designated farm in mainland China, each duck weighs around 2.3 to 2.4kg, and the meat is not only fatty and flavorful but also tender and juicy.

Paying homage to traditional Chinese culinary excellence while embracing innovation, the restaurant takes diners on a unique gastronomic journey by presenting four different ways to savor this heavenly dish. The skin can be seasoned with a sprinkle of sugar; shredded scallions, cucumber and sweet bean paste all wrapped inside a steamed pancake; spicy crushed garlic is then used to cut through the richness of the duck; while a sprinkle of sea salt enhances the flavor of the meat. And, after the duck has been meticulously carved, diners can choose how they would like the bones to be prepared—either Fried Duck Rack with Crispy Garlic and Chili or Braised Duck Rack with Bitter Melon. Blossom Palaces employs the "hang-roasting" technique that originated from the Chinese Imperial Palace, while the restaurant's traditional red-brick duck oven—which is fueled by fruitwood sourced from the finest suppliers—is designed to impart layers of fruity aroma into the roasted duck. The open kitchen invites patrons to revel in the culinary spectacle unfolding before their eyes, while the dining environment blends stylish elements with an elegant "Chinese style" design to create the perfect backdrop for savoring a variety of authentic dishes meticulously prepared by the culinary team.

Diners can sit back and enjoy tableside service, as well as tips on how to best savor each dish, from their dedicated duck chef. Blossom Palaces also offers tea pairings and sommelier services to elevate each meal, and the restaurant's wide selection of signature dishes include: Chilled Hairy Crab Roe Jelly with Sea Urchin; Steamed Yellow Croaker with Hairy Crab Roe; Slow-cooked Wagyu Beef in Beijing Style; and Traditional Wood Fire Roasted Peking Duck paired with Imperial Ossetra Caviar and Puff Pastry.

Guests can also indulge in an exquisite blend of flavors with Blossom Palace Signature tea, a meticulously crafted concoction that combines the delicate notes of gardenia flowers, peaches and green tea. This signature tea offers an elegant floral aroma with a subtle undertone of sweet fruity fragrance. Beyond its delectable taste, the infusion brings forth the benefits of gardenia, aiding in anxiety and stress relief, and reducing pathological heat. Created by Blossom Palaces' professional tea master, this tea is not only a culinary delight but also a symbol of joy and good fortune.

From 18 Jan – 6 Feb, 2024, Blossom Palaces offers special price MOP488 of "Traditional Wood Fire Roasted Peking Duck". Blossom Palaces is located at 1/F, Galaxy Macau (near JW Marriott Hotel Macau), open from 11:30 – 15:30 and 18:00 – 22:30, close every Wednesday. Please call +853 8883 2221 for reservations.

Strawberry Delight Afternoon Tea at CHA BEI

In addition, guests at Galaxy Macau can also enjoy the Strawberry Delight Afternoon Tea promotion from January 10 to March 22, 2024 at stylish lifestyle cafe CHA BEI. This special tea set gives diners the opportunity to immerse themselves in CHA BEI's Strawberry Garden with a colourful medley of strawberry-inspired sweets and exquisite savories presented in a custom-made jewel box accompanied by dreamy special drinks.

The fun begins with a welcome drink that "pops"—a fruity blend of strawberry and hibiscus juice topped with a scented smoke bubble—followed by an elegant array of handcrafted sweet and savory treats including Strawberry Champagne Panna Cotta, Strawberry Yogurt Mousse in the shape of a berry, Crab Meat Tart with Avocado Mousse, and more. Guests can also indulge in the ritual of dipping fresh Japanese strawberries into a mini chocolate fondue and enjoy afternoon tea classics such as homemade scones and madeleines along with a selection of tea master's floral teas and single origin coffee.

The Strawberry Delight Afternoon Tea is available at CHA BEI from 2.30pm-5.30pm priced MOP 588 + 10% for two people. To make a reservation, please call +853 8883 2221.

