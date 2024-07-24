Peng'an upgrades industries to boost high-quality development

NANCHONG, China, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of this year, Peng'an county in Nanchong city in Sichuan province has placed emphasis on bolstering industries, fostering new growth drivers and creating advantages. The county's economic and social development has shown steady progress and a trend toward high-quality growth.

In midsummer, workers were collaborating to fulfill orders at the production workshop of Nanchong-based YM Panel Display Technology Co in the Peng'an Industrial Park.

Workers on a LCD display module automated production line in the Peng'an Industrial Park, Nanchong city, Sichuan province.

"Our electronic products are mainly used in smart transportation, smart medical care, smart office, mobile phones, in-car displays and commercial displays," said a company representative.

As a key investment attraction in Peng'an, the company has invested 200 million yuan ($27.47 million) to build four new production lines. Once fully operational, the company can achieve an annual output value of more than 300 million yuan.

On the other side, the construction of the standardized factory buildings and supporting facilities are in full swing in the Peng'an Industrial Park. The project, which is to be completed in 2025, includes 300,000 square meters of factory buildings, public rental housing, an industrial complex and a wastewater treatment plant.

The county has been holding special meetings to hear opinions and suggestions from entrepreneurs and optimize the efficiency of services. It supports enterprises in such areas as technological upgrades, smart transformation and financing.

"Peng'an is making every effort to accelerate the growth of leading industries, capturing new productivity development opportunities and seizing new industrial tracks, " said officials from the Peng'an county government.

Its electronic information industry is taking shape, the energy industry is becoming more diversified and industries such as feed processing, grain and oil processing, food processing, and fruit and vegetable processing are developing competitively. The agricultural product processing industry system is also becoming more complete.

Peng'an is also deepening the coordinated development of commerce, trade, culture and tourism, and creating themed consumer tourism destinations to serve the large consumer market in the Chengdu-Chongqing area.

Meanwhile, the Bazhong-Nanchong High-speed Railway, with a design speed of 250 kilometers per hour, opened on June 27. It not only aids travel for Peng'an residents but injects new momentum into local economic and social development.

The Chengdu-Nanchong-Dazhou-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway, which is under construction, will also pass through Peng'an. By then, the county will have three major railway arteries.

SOURCE Peng'an county government