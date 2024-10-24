Penta Security Establishes Subsidiary in Vietnam

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company from South Korea, supplies encryption platform 'D'Amo,' intelligent WAAP solution 'WAPPLES,' authentication security platform 'iSIGN+,' and cloud security SaaS platform 'Cloudbric.' The company holds the top position in the Korean market across all sectors and continues to lead the cybersecurity market in the Asia-Pacific region.

On October 22, 2024, Penta Security held an opening ceremony for its local subsidiary, "Penta Security VINA CO., LTD," in Hanoi, Vietnam. Through this subsidiary, the company announced its plans to expand the market share of its security solutions in Vietnam's IT market, while also enhancing its global technical support capabilities through a 24/7 service, positioning the subsidiary as a hub for market expansion.

In the Vietnamese market, Penta Security plans to focus particularly on its 'Cloudbric' and 'WAPPLES SA (Software Appliance) for Cloud' solution.

Penta Security's solutions are designed to be fully cloud-native, enabling easy deployment and swift utilization across any cloud environment—whether public or private—allowing users to effortlessly establish a robust web security infrastructure. Combined with the 24/7 services offered through the local subsidiary, Penta Security plans to increase its market share in the cloud security sector across Asia, with Vietnam as its key base.

Tae Gyun Kim, CEO of Penta Security, stated, "Vietnams IT industry has experienced rapid and remarkable growth in a short period, but we believe there is still much more potential and opportunity ahead. To further expand, strengthen, and accelerate our existing business activities globally, we have established this local subsidiary. As Penta Security advances from being the number one in Korea to a global security market leader, our Vietnam subsidiary will play a key role as a major hub for global market expansion."

CONTACT: Penta Security Marketing Team: [email protected]

SOURCE Penta Security