People's Daily has released a documentary titled "Amicable Neighborhood," featuring stories from China's border regions.

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Heihe, Heilongjiang Province, Dong Desheng, whose family migrated from Russia four generations ago, and Natasha, a Russian baker, share their daily life across the border.

In Horgos, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Yu Huan witnesses how accelerated customs clearance enables quicker access for local agricultural products to Central Asian markets throughout the year.

Amicable Neighborhood Speed Speed

In Ruili, Yunnan Province, Shaying teaches both a mother and her son from a nearby Myanmar village, supporting education for two generations.

In Dongxing, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the "1369 Lifeline," named after a border marker number, serves as a cross-border medical rescue channel, providing treatment and training to neighboring Vietnamese communities.

This documentary showcases China's efforts in building a community with a shared future for mankind, guided by the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy.

SOURCE People's Daily