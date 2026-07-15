Pepperstone Expands Perpetual CFDs as Markets Move Toward a 24/7 Future

As financial markets increasingly embrace continuous trading, Pepperstone expands its Perpetual CFD suite, extending perpetual market mechanics within a regulated trading environment

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone, one of the world's leading CFD brokers, announced the expansion of its Perpetual CFD offering as financial markets increasingly move toward continuous trading.

The rollout extends perpetual market access beyond digital assets, reflecting a broader shift underway across global finance, where investors are demanding markets that operate around the clock rather than within traditional exchange hours.

Pepperstone Expands Perpetual CFDs

Perpetual futures have become one of the fastest-growing product categories in global markets, with annual trading volumes estimated to have exceeded US$90 trillion in 2025. At the same time, industry estimates suggest tokenised financial assets could grow from around US$35 billion today to approximately US$2 trillion by 2030, reinforcing the shift towards always-on, blockchain-based markets. Together, these developments point to a future where ownership becomes increasingly digital, liquidity becomes continuous, and market access extends well beyond traditional exchange hours.

Perpetual markets first emerged in digital assets, predominantly within the crypto space. Pepperstone is helping bring that innovation into the regulated world, extending perpetual access across traditional asset classes as global financial markets continue their evolution toward continuous trading.

Building on the launch of SPCX.US-PERP, Pepperstone has expanded its Perpetual CFD offering to include Gold, Silver, Nasdaq, S&P 500, WTI and Brent Crude across eligible Pepperstone entities, extending 24/7 market access across metals, indices and energy markets.

The expanded Perpetual CFD offering is available across eligible Pepperstone entities, subject to local regulatory requirements and product availability. Traders can access perpetual market exposure through familiar Pepperstone platforms and account structures.

Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone, said the expansion reflects a broader transformation taking place across global financial markets.

"The concept of markets opening and closing at fixed hours is becoming increasingly outdated. Capital, information and risk now move continuously, and we believe 24-hour markets will become a standard feature of modern finance. Our focus is on bringing that future into a regulated environment that traders already know and trust."

Chris Weston, Head of Research at Pepperstone, said the shift toward 24/7 markets is being driven by the changing nature of information flow and global capital markets.

"Major market-moving developments no longer wait for opening bells. Information is global, instantaneous, and continuous, and traders increasingly want access to markets when opportunities emerge. We see that demand for continuous access is becoming a defining feature of the next generation of financial markets."

Unlike perpetual futures offered on many crypto exchanges, Pepperstone's Perpetual CFDs operate entirely within its existing CFD infrastructure. Traders can access perpetual market exposure through a trading account without the need for crypto wallets, exchange collateral arrangements, or separate venue onboarding.

The expansion forms part of Pepperstone's broader strategy to build products that reflect how markets are evolving and how clients increasingly want to access them.

The direction of travel is clear: traders increasingly expect access to markets when opportunities arise, not when exchanges happen to be open. Pepperstone is building products that reflect reality.

About Pepperstone

Founded in Melbourne in 2010, Pepperstone is a global fintech and CFD broker serving traders in more than 160 countries. The company provides access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs and digital asset markets through industry-leading platforms, competitive pricing and a strong regulatory framework.

SOURCE Pepperstone