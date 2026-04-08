Perkins Coie Expands its Presence in Asia with New Representative Office in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Coie is pleased to announce the opening of its new representative office in Shenzhen, further expanding the firm's international footprint and strengthening its ability to support Asia-based companies with U.S. and cross-border legal needs.

Shenzhen is a key international hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing and an important part of international technology supply chains. Drawing on more than a century of experience advising technology-driven companies, Perkins Coie is well positioned to support clients as they develop, commercialize, and scale new technologies. The new office strengthens the firm's ability to serve companies operating across complex international markets through coordinated U.S. and cross-border legal support.

The Shenzhen representative office builds on Perkins Coie's continued international growth, including the opening of its London office in 2024, and reflects the firm's long-term strategy to serve innovative global companies operating across the United States and other key international markets.

The Shenzhen office will be led by Dr. Bing Ai, Chief Representative and Managing Partner, and Dr. Wei Yuan, Representative and Litigation Partner. Both are U.S.-trained attorneys with decades of experience advising technology-driven companies and bring deep experience working at the intersection of Chinese business needs and the U.S. legal system.

"Our clients face increasingly complex global challenges and opportunities," said Bill Malley, firm managing partner. "The opening of our Shenzhen representative office underscores our commitment to delivering trusted U.S. legal guidance across borders and supporting clients as they navigate the legal and regulatory complexities of operating in global markets."

"Perkins Coie's century-long history serving technology companies aligns perfectly with Shenzhen's position as a global hub for innovation and manufacturing and home to many of the world's leading technology companies," said Dr. Bing Ai. "This office provides on-the-ground support enabling regional companies to execute U.S. and international cross-border strategies with greater speed, coordination, and confidence."

The Shenzhen representative office serves as a point of coordination for Asia-based clients, connecting them with Perkins Coie's U.S. and international legal capabilities and supporting cross-border matters through the firm's global platform.

Perkins Coie is widely recognized for the strength of its legal practice and its leadership in advising innovative companies across regulated and technology-driven industries. The firm and its lawyers are consistently ranked by leading legal directories, including Chambers and Best Lawyers, and are frequently recognized for excellence in intellectual property, litigation, regulatory, and corporate matters.

The opening of the Shenzhen representative office builds on Perkins Coie lawyers' more than 20 years of experience advising clients in the region and reflects the firm's continued focus on supporting clients across Asia.

About Perkins Coie LLP

Founded in Seattle in 1912, Perkins Coie is one of the 50 largest law firms in the United States. With more than 1,000 lawyers across offices in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, the firm provides comprehensive legal services to global companies, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

SOURCE Perkins Coie LLP