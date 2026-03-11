Perseus Brings Its Flagship PEGASUS Automotive Hypervisor to Infineon AURIX™ TC4Dx Platform

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perseus (www.cyberperseus.com) has released its flagship automotive hypervisor, PEGASUS, for Infineon Technologies' AURIX™ TC4Dx System-on-Chip (SoC) evaluation platform, giving OEMs and Tier 1s a production-oriented path to develop and test virtualized, mixed-criticality systems for next-generation Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). The ISO 26262 ASIL-D–certified Type‑1 (bare‑metal) hypervisor is now available on TC4Dx evaluation hardware, with tooling and documentation accessible through Infineon's ecosystem channels.

This release marks the completion of an integration and enablement program in which Perseus adapted PEGASUS to the TC4Dx evaluation board, delivering an engineer-ready evaluation stack that tightly couples TC4Dx hardware features with system-level virtualization requirements. The combined solution is designed to support SDV, zonal, and safety-critical automotive architectures, enabling developers to prototype and advance consolidated, safety-compliant E/E platforms on production-grade technology.

What's available now

Engineers working with Infineon AURIX™ TC4Dx evaluation hardware can now access a complete virtualization stack designed for real-system evaluation and integration:

PEGASUS Automotive Hypervisor

Perseus' flagship system software product

Type-1 (bare-metal) hypervisor

ISO 26262 ASIL-D certified for CPU and MCU architectures

Enables strict isolation and deterministic scheduling of mixed-criticality workloads

PEGASUS Software Development Kit (Workbench)

System-level configuration and build environment

Definition of VM (virtual machine) layouts and resource allocation (CPU, memory, devices)

Design-time validation and repeatable image generation

Documentation and References

Platform descriptions, integration guidance, and partner information

Published via Infineon's IFX ecosystem and partner database

PEGASUS' availability on Infineon AURIX™ TC4Dx Evaluation Hardware supports real system evaluation and integration work, rather than proof-of-concept experimentation.

Technical context

As Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) architectures mature, OEMs are under pressure to consolidate functionality not only on application-class SoCs but also within real-time and safety-critical MCU domains. Infineon's AURIX™ TC4Dx family—engineered for deterministic execution and ASIL-D safety—offers a hardware base for this consolidation. PEGASUS addresses the system-software layer required to safely consolidate workloads on such platforms, enforcing isolation, resource control, and predictable behavior below the operating system layer.

"PEGASUS is Perseus' flagship automotive hypervisor, designed to operate at the system layer where safety, determinism, and isolation are defined," said Sang-bum Suh, PhD, Perseus Founder. "By enabling PEGASUS on Infineon's TC4Dx evaluation hardware and making the tooling and documentation publicly available, we're giving engineering teams a practical way to evaluate MCU-level virtualization for production-oriented SDV architectures."

"Infineon's AURIX™ TC4Dx microcontrollers are designed to support advanced automotive architectures requiring strong safety and real-time characteristics," said Thomas Schneid, Head of Software, Partnership & Ecosystem Management at Infineon Technologies. "The availability of PEGASUS through our ecosystem provides customers with an additional option to evaluate hypervisor-based virtualization on TC4Dx as part of their system architecture and platform assessments."

About Perseus

Perseus is an automotive system software company specializing in foundational system software for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Perseus' portfolio includes PEGASUS, an ISO 26262 ASIL-D–certified Type-1 automotive hypervisor for CPU and MCU architectures, along with complementary tooling and system software designed to enable safe, deterministic consolidation of mixed-criticality workloads. Perseus works with automotive OEMs, Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers, and semiconductor partners to support production-oriented SDV platforms.

