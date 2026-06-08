Perth Airport partners with DXC as Master Systems Integrator for New Terminal Project

ASHBURN, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced that it has been selected by Perth Airport as Master Systems Integrator (MSI) for the new terminal development, a key milestone in the airport's multi-billion-dollar investment to transform its infrastructure and support Western Australia's long-term economic growth.

Perth x DXC

As MSI, DXC will be responsible for the design, integration, testing and commissioning of more than 70 information technology and operational systems that will support the new terminal facilities in addition to ensuring they work together to deliver a connected and seamless passenger experience.

The new terminal facilities, scheduled to open in 2031, will realise Perth Airport's One Airport vision to bring all commercial airline operations into a single central location which will improve efficiency and enhance the passenger journey.

Steve Moreland, Chief Planning and Projects Officer at Perth Airport, said we are well underway with our multi-billion-dollar investment in new aviation infrastructure to support Western Australia's growth.

"We are proud to be partnering with DXC who will bring important industry knowledge and experience to this once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment."

The MSI program encompasses a broad range of technology solutions including AI, cloud and cybersecurity, across the new terminal for passenger processing systems, baggage tracking and reconciliation, advanced security screening integration, building management and automation, digital signage and wayfinding, public Wi-Fi and operational control systems.

DXC will also oversee interoperability of the systems used by key airport stakeholders, including airlines, ground handlers, retailers, and government agencies.

"We're extremely proud to partner with Perth Airport on a technology transformation that will support Western Australia's long-term economic growth. Leveraging over 30 years of global aviation experience, DXC will bring together a complex ecosystem of technologies and providers to deliver the digital foundation required to support the airport's vision for providing a world class travel experience," said Robert Le Busque, President, Asia Pacific Japan at DXC Technology.

Perth Airport forecasts that by 2046, it will support 30 million passengers annually, generate more than 75,000 jobs, and contribute $17 billion to the Western Australian economy.

About DXC

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

Media Contacts: Sheila Dhillon, Media Relations, DXC Technology, [email protected]; MEDIA CONTACT: Corporate Affairs, Perth Airport, [email protected]

SOURCE DXC Technology Company