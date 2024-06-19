Peruvian President Welcomes Initial Shipment of Port Equipment to Chancay

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, 2024, at a terminal in Peru, the first consignment of five double-cantilever automated rail cranes, engineered by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), was securely berthed as part of the inaugural phase of COSCO Shipping Ports' Chancay Port Project. The delivery ceremony was attended by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and the Chinese Ambassador to Peru, Song Yang, marking a significant milestone in the project's progression.

Expressing her gratitude on behalf of the Peruvian government, President Dina Boluarte thanked the Chinese companies for their substantial contributions to the construction of the port. She emphasized the port's potential to act as a catalyst for national economic growth and revitalization, highlighting the creation of about 1,300 direct and over 8,000 indirect job opportunities for Peruvians. The operational launch of Chancay Port is anticipated to significantly reduce transportation time for goods traveling from Asia to the west coast of South America, enhancing Peru's status as a central port hub in the region and giving a new impetus to the country's international trade and logistics sectors.

Situated approximately 65 kilometers from Peru's capital, Lima, Chancay Port is emerging as a critical addition to South America's Pacific coastline. With its natural deep-water harbor and direct connection to the Pan-American Highway, the port is anchored in one of Peru's most economically dynamic regions. It represents a comprehensive, large-scale greenfield port project. The initial phase encompasses two container berths, one general-purpose berth, one multi-purpose berth, and their associated infrastructure, covering a total quay length of 1,500 meters, with the capacity to accommodate 200,000-ton container ships. For this inaugural phase, ZPMC has supplied six remote-controlled shore bridges, fifteen double-cantilever automated rail cranes, three bulk cargo gantries, and three multi-purpose gantries. The comprehensive offering perfectly aligns with the diverse needs of the port's customers.

The project, part of COSCO Shipping Ports' endeavors, adopts an approach that harmonizes economic growth with environmental sustainability. Upon completion, Chancay Port is set to become a crucial transport and logistics node on the Pacific coast, markedly boosting the import and export capabilities within the Latin American market.

SOURCE Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.,ltd.