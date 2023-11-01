Pet product brand Jungle Monster begins overseas expansion in full force

Attending the International Dog Show in Thailand, generating KRW15 million in sales at the venue

Planning to attend over six pet product fairs abroad in 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Monster Co., Ltd, a South Korean pet product brand, has begun its overseas expansion in full swing.

Jungle Monster is a pet dental care and skincare brand that is launching pet products in collaboration with Korean cosmetic manufacturers, marketing and selling them overseas.

Last July, Jungle Monster attended the International Dog Show held in Thailand, generating around KRW15 million in sales over four days at the venue. It is noteworthy that the company garnered great interest and made the sales, despite having no brand awareness among overseas buyers.

In addition, Jungle Monster signed a five-year exclusive sales deal worth USD450,000 with Pet Medical Group, a Thai pet product company that it met at a consumer goods exhibition and export meeting in Bangkok, and plans to begin cooperation for online and offline markets in Thailand.

Furthermore, Jungle Monster plans to make an additional deal with Union Professional, a Taiwanese consumer goods distributor, after signing a one-year exclusive sales deal. The company is also expanding its export routes to other Asian nations, including Vietnam and Mainland China.

Officials from Jungle Monster said, "Our exports have increased by over 2000% since 2022," adding, "In 2024, we plan to attend over six pet product fairs, including the Hong Kong Pet Show in January, the Guangzhou Pet Expo in February and the Singapore Pet Expo in March, to connect with more overseas buyers."

