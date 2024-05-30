Petal Ads: Building a Bridge for Cultural and Tourism Exchange between Chengdu and Malaysia

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petal Ads, the leading mobile advertising platform, proudly announces its debut at ITB China, the prestigious annual B2B travel trade show in Shanghai. In collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, Petal Ads aims to boost Malaysia's tourism industry through this exclusive exhibition.

Petal Ads is dedicated to providing developers worldwide with efficient and high-quality mobile advertising solutions. Leveraging Huawei's robust technical expertise and global network, Petal Ads has reached over 580 million active users across more than 170 countries and regions.

The initial collaboration with Tourism Malaysia has been highly successful. From January 20th to March 20th, 2024, the campaign targeted major Chinese cities to promote Malaysia's tourism. This comprehensive strategy included digital media coverage, KOL visits to Malaysia, and engaging in-store offline events, resulting in a significant increase in Malaysia's overall brand search index.

To further strengthen this collaboration, the VM2026 project will enhance the growth of Malaysia's tourism industry. This project aims to expedite the approval process for the second phase of the campaign budget and reinforce the business plan.

With the easing of travel restrictions and the potential for a tourism revival, Petal Ads and Tourism Malaysia are committed to promoting tourist exchanges, fostering digital economic cooperation, and strengthening bilateral ties. This partnership promises high-quality services and exceptional experiences for tourists from both countries.

Additionally, at the IAA World Congress, Penang earlier this year, Petal Ads and Tourism Malaysia signed a strategic cooperation memorandum, reinforcing their commitment to a long-term partnership.

Petal Ads has successfully played the role of a "communication bridge" in cultural tourism exchanges between China and Malaysia, promoting the prosperity of cultural tourism in both regions. Through innovative solutions such as digital tourism platforms, intelligent recommendation systems, virtual reality experiences, and cultural heritage protection, Petal Ads enhances the travel experience and promotes sustainable development in the cultural tourism industry.

