Petnow to Showcase Its Pet Biometric Identification Technology at CEATEC 2024

CHIBA, Japan, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow, a leading provider of pet biometric identification technology, will unveil the Japanese version of its innovative Petnow app at CEATEC 2024, held from October 15-18 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The Petnow app allows users to identify their dogs and cats by recognizing unique biometric patterns, such as a dog's nose print or a cat's facial features. The app also features a location-based service that helps owners track and reunite with lost pets.

Since its founding in 2018, Petnow has developed advanced AI-based biometric technology for pets. The company has been widely recognized for its groundbreaking work, receiving the CES 2022 Innovation Award, the SuperZoo NPS Award in 2023, and the prestigious iF Design Award in 2024, among others.

Key Features of Petnow's Technology

Petnow's technology is centered on the identification of pets using their unique biometric patterns. The app enables pet owners to capture their dog's nose print or their cat's facial features with a smartphone, allowing for quick and accurate identification. Additionally, the app offers a lost-and-found feature, using the user's location to display reports of missing and found pets on a map. The app's AI analyzes reported findings and sends alerts to owners when pets matching the description are found nearby.

Petnow's biometric solution presents a promising alternative to the traditional microchip implants currently used for pet identification. Unlike microchips, which require surgical implantation and specialized scanners, Petnow's technology is non-invasive and does not cause any discomfort to pets. It is also particularly useful for animals, such as cats, that are not subject to mandatory microchipping. In France, Petnow has partnered with the national animal registration organization I-CAD and is currently discussing field tests to explore the app's potential in a national registration system.

Junho Lim, CEO of Petnow, stated, "In Japan, where microchipping became mandatory for pets in 2022, there is significant interest in the Petnow app, especially for pets that fall outside the mandatory registration, such as older pets. We also expect the app to be highly beneficial for cat owners, given the app's industry-leading accuracy in feline biometric identification."

With its Japanese debut at CEATEC 2024, Petnow aims to further expand its presence in the global market, following its successful launches in the U.S., France, and Germany.

