Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Health Sciences Authority Approval for SARS-CoV-2 Sublineage LP.8.1-Adapted Monovalent COVID-19 Vaccine in Singapore

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available in Singapore at selected polyclinics and private general practitioner (GP) clinics in October 2025 for individuals 6 months of age and older.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer Singapore and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech") today announced that the Health Sciences Authority has approved the companies' LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY® LP.8.1; COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) for use in individuals 6 months of age and older, according to official recommendations*. This marks Singapore as the first country in Southeast Asia to receive full approval for the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

The LP.8.1 sublineage selection is based on guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and World Health Organization (WHO) which stated that LP.8.1 is the preferred sublineage of a monovalent JN.1-lineage-based COVID-19 vaccine for use in the U.S. beginning in fall 2025.[1]

"Pfizer remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting public health through science and innovation. The approval of this updated LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine marks another important milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide communities with timely access to protection. We echo the government's call for proactive healthcare and prevention measures." said Ms. Deborah Seifert, Cluster Lead, Pfizer Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines. "By empowering individuals with the tools to safeguard themselves and those around them, we reinforce our belief in a life-course approach to immunization—one that prioritizes prevention, resilience, and equity for all."

"As new COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, vigilance remains our shared responsibility. Under Singapore's comprehensive national COVID-19 vaccination program, the COVID-19 vaccine remains free to the public* and is available at selected GP clinics and polyclinics**, empowering us to stay ahead of the virus and protect our communities. For high-risk groups, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions, updated vaccines offer essential protection against severe disease and hospitalization," said Dr. Aziz Noordin, Family Physician, Tampines Family Medicine Clinic. "It is worth consulting your healthcare provider about protection against COVID-19."

*Vaccination is free of charge under the National Vaccination Programme (NVP) for all Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, Long Term Pass Holders and certain Short-Term Pass holders.[2] **All individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccination may book an appointment at selected General Practitioner (GP) clinics participating in NVP through the link here, or selected polyclinics via the HealthHub booking system.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com.sg . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com.sg and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/PfizerSG .

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic modalities with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its diversified portfolio of oncology product candidates aiming to address the full continuum of cancer includes mRNA cancer immunotherapies, next-generation immunomodulators and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

[1] Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. Meeting Presentation- 2025-2026 COVID-19 Vaccine Formula: Pfizer/BioNTech Supportive Data. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/media/186597/download. Presented: May 22, 2025. Accessed: August 21, 2025. [2] COVID-19 National Vaccination Programme. Ministry of Health Singapore. Available at: https://www.moh.gov.sg/seeking-healthcare/overview-of-diseases/covid-19-national-vaccination-programme. Accessed: September 16, 2025.

