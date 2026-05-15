PFPFA Unveils PFP Signature Centre at Ngee Ann City

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PFPFA Pte Ltd ("PFPFA") today announced the grand opening of the PFP Signature Centre at Ngee Ann City, providing a dedicated space for individuals and families to engage in more personalised conversations around wealth planning, protection, and legacy considerations.

The PFP Signature Centre at Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road marks one of the first dedicated wealth centres established by a financial advisory firm in the heart of Singapore’s premier retail district. (PRNewsfoto/PFPFA Pte Ltd)

Located in the heart of Orchard Road, the PFP Signature Centre represents one of the first dedicated wealth centres established by a financial advisory firm in Singapore's premier retail district. Designed to support clients with more complex financial planning needs, the centre offers a private environment where individuals and families can explore long-term strategies around wealth preservation, succession, and life planning.

PFPFA operates on a multi‑provider advisory platform, empowering advisers to collaborate with multiple insurers and financial institutions to curate a broad range of tailored solutions based on client needs. By leveraging diverse product features and underwriting expertise from across the market, the firm facilitates more objective and flexible discussions regarding long-term financial objectives.

The firm has also received recognition for its growth and service standards. PFPFA was recently named among the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026 and was voted Top 5 in the Best Financial Services category in Singapore at the Expat Living Readers' Choice Awards 2026.

Part of the SingWealth Ecosystem

PFPFA is a subsidiary of SingWealth Holdings, bringing together complementary capabilities across wealth advisory and estate planning to support individuals and families across different stages of life.

Through this ecosystem, clients benefit from access to estate planning expertise through PFP Legacy, where discussions extend beyond financial protection to include considerations such as wealth preservation, succession planning, and the orderly transfer of assets across generations.

A Milestone in PFPFA's Growth Journey

The launch of the PFP Signature Centre marks another milestone for PFPFA, now in its fifth year of operations. The firm has continued to expand its advisory capabilities while strengthening its presence within SingWealth Holdings.

Beyond Singapore, PFPFA has established a presence in Hong Kong and Malaysia through SingWealth Holdings, contributing to the group's broader vision of supporting families with wealth and legacy planning across the markets in which it operates.

Jeffrey Chow, Chief Executive Officer of PFPFA, said, "As financial planning evolves, clients increasingly value deeper conversations around their long-term goals, family priorities, and legacy intentions. The PFP Signature Centre was created to provide a dedicated environment where these discussions can take place in a more considered and meaningful way."

"As we enter our fifth year, this milestone reflects how PFPFA continues to evolve alongside the needs of our clients, while strengthening our role within the broader SingWealth ecosystem."

About PFPFA Pte Ltd

Established in 2020 and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in January 2021, PFPFA Pte. Ltd. has grown into a well‑recognised financial advisory firm in Singapore. Offering a comprehensive suite of services—including investment advisory, insurance solutions, and estate and business succession planning—PFPFA is committed to supporting individuals, families, and businesses in making informed long‑term financial decisions.

At PFPFA, we believe in fostering lasting relationships built on trust, expertise, and a deep understanding of our clients' evolving financial goals. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, we empower clients to navigate their financial futures with confidence.

For more information, visit pfp-fa.com.

For more information about SingWealth Holdings Pte Ltd, the parent company of PFPFA Pte. Ltd., visit https://singwealthholdings.com.

SOURCE PFPFA Pte Ltd