APIA, Samoa, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has launched a week-long spot trading initiative focused on digital precious metals, reflecting growing market interest in tokenized gold and silver as components of diversified digital portfolios. The initiative runs from January 29 to February 5, 2026, and features a total incentive pool exceeding $70,000.

Phemex Expands Digital Commodities Access With Gold and Silver Trading Initiative

This campaign focuses on spot trading pairs backed by precious metals, including PAXG, XAUT, and SLVON, aiming to encourage broader participation in commodity-linked digital assets while expanding the role of non-crypto-native instruments within on-chain trading environments. As global investors increasingly seek alternatives that combine the liquidity of crypto markets with the stability characteristics of traditional assets, tokenized metals are emerging as a bridge between the two systems.

Open to all Phemex users, with a particular emphasis on those new to spot precious metals trading, the initiative introduces multiple participation pathways designed to lower entry barriers and promote sustained engagement. Eligible users can earn rewards by reaching defined trading activity thresholds, with a total incentive pool distributed across volume-based participation, trading consistency, and first-time engagement.

According to Phemex, the initiative reflects a broader strategic direction. By expanding access to asset-backed instruments alongside core crypto products, the exchange aims to support more balanced portfolio construction and long-term participation across market cycles.

As part of its evolving multi-asset ecosystem, Phemex continues to integrate digital representations of traditional assets, reinforcing its commitment to providing users with diverse tools to navigate an increasingly convergent global financial landscape.

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

