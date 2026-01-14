APIA, Samoa, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announced the launch of the Phemex Trading Bot Carnival, a global initiative with a total reward pool of up to 260,000 USDT, aimed at supporting wider adoption of automated and strategy-based crypto trading. The campaign runs from January 12 to January 25, 2026, and is designed to help users explore systematic trading approaches through practical participation rather than short-term speculation.

Phemex Launches Trading Bot Carnival to Encourage Broader Adoption of Strategy-Based Crypto Trading

The initiative follows growing user interest in structured trading tools as market activity becomes more fragmented. In response, Phemex has continued to expand its trading bot infrastructure as part of its broader focus on helping users trade more consistently, manage risk more effectively, and reduce reliance on purely discretionary decision-making.

The program includes multiple participation tracks, such as onboarding incentives for first-time trading bot users, operational challenges, volume-based participation, and referral mechanisms. These tracks are structured to accommodate different experience levels, from users experimenting with automation for the first time to those already running systematic strategies. First-time bot users may receive participation rewards of up to 100 USDT to offset initial experimentation costs.

Phemex Trading Bot Carnival aligns with its broader vision of empowering traders through accessible automation and disciplined trading infrastructure. As the platform continues to evolve its trading bot ecosystem, Phemex remains focused on building tools that support long-term participation and consistent engagement across changing market conditions.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

