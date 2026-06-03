Phihong Group Unveils AI Power × Smart Energy Strategy with ZEROVA

Company expands its focus on AI infrastructure and smart energy markets by integrating its power supply business with smart energy brand ZEROVA

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications, and intelligent applications continue to scale, global demand for data centers, edge computing, and smart infrastructure is rising steadily, underscoring the importance of reliable power supply and advanced energy management.

To address the unprecedented computing and energy demands of the AI era, Phihong Group unveiled its AI Power × Smart Energy strategy at COMPUTEX 2026. By integrating its power supply business with its smart energy brand ZEROVA, the Group is strengthening its position across AI infrastructure and intelligent energy markets.

Rising Power Demand in the AI Era

The rapid adoption of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and edge AI applications is driving growing demand for high-efficiency power solutions across data centers, telecommunications networks, and intelligent devices worldwide.

Industry analysts broadly expect AI-driven workloads to fuel further increases in data center power consumption over the coming years. As a result, competitive advantage will depend not only on computing performance, but also on energy efficiency and power management capabilities.

Against this backdrop, Phihong believes that power is no longer merely a prerequisite for operating equipment. Instead, it has become a strategic resource that enables AI innovation, productivity growth, and digital transformation.

Phihong Broadens Its AI Power Portfolio to Support Critical Infrastructure

Building on more than 50 years of expertise in power technology, Phihong is expanding its portfolio of high-efficiency, highly reliable, and modular power solutions. Through its platform-based design approach, the company is extending its reach across a wide range of AI infrastructure applications.

Key exhibits at COMPUTEX 2026 include:

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions

Designed for high-speed networking equipment, intelligent surveillance systems, and AIoT applications.

Designed for high-speed networking equipment, intelligent surveillance systems, and AIoT applications. Open Frame and Embedded Power Modules

Engineered to meet the requirements of industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and edge computing environments.

Engineered to meet the requirements of industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and edge computing environments. Redundant Power Systems

Deliver highly reliable power architectures for data centers and mission-critical applications.

Deliver highly reliable power architectures for data centers and mission-critical applications. Battery Charger Solutions with USB Type-C Integration

Combining USB Type-C connectivity with high-power-density design to support next-generation battery systems and intelligent devices.

Combining USB Type-C connectivity with high-power-density design to support next-generation battery systems and intelligent devices. Platform-based Power Architecture

Enhances component commonality, streamlines system integration, and accelerates time to market across global markets.

These solutions have been widely deployed across data centers, networking equipment, industrial automation systems, edge computing environments, and AIoT applications, serving as a critical power backbone for next-generation digital infrastructure.

As AI computing capabilities advance, power systems are evolving from a supporting component into a key factor influencing system performance, energy efficiency, and operational costs.

Battery Charger Solutions Target Emerging Opportunities in Robotics and Autonomous Systems

Beyond AI infrastructure, Phihong is expanding its presence in the power battery market. By integrating USB Type-C connectivity with high-power-density technologies, the company is addressing the growing demand for mobile and intelligent power applications across a range of high-growth sectors, including:

Drones

Humanoid and Service Robots

Automated Equipment, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Smart Mobile Devices and Outdoor Equipment

As global demand for autonomous systems, automation, and intelligent mobility accelerates, the need for compact, high-efficiency, fast-charging, and highly reliable energy management solutions is rising. As a result, battery chargers are becoming an increasingly important component of the AI and robotics value chain.

By integrating power modules with charging technologies, Phihong is strengthening the connection between power delivery, mobile devices, and intelligent applications, addressing demand across emerging AI-driven markets. With the rapid expansion of robotics, autonomous mobile systems, and unmanned technologies, battery charger solutions have also become a key product category supporting Phihong's presence in AI edge applications and intelligent mobility markets.

ZEROVA Expands into Smart Energy Infrastructure to Build an AI-Powered Energy Platform

As a central part of Phihong Group's smart energy business, ZEROVA's Smart Energy Infrastructure initiative reflects its evolution from a traditional EV charging solutions provider into an integrated intelligent energy platform.

Built around its AI Energy Management System (AI-EMS) architecture, ZEROVA brings together EV charging, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), Smart EMS, and Dynamic Power Distribution technologies to create an intelligent energy network that delivers efficiency, resilience, and scalability, helping customers address the evolving demands of electrification and the energy transition.

As AI adoption and electrification drive demand for advanced energy orchestration capabilities, ZEROVA is showcasing its Smart Energy Infrastructure approach at COMPUTEX, demonstrating integrated capabilities across charging solutions, energy storage systems, and intelligent energy management platforms. ZEROVA is also unveiling a range of next-generation high-power and distributed charging solutions, including its second-generation Megawatt Charging System (MCS) platform designed for heavy-duty transportation and large fleet operations, as well as the DL and DX Series distributed charging solutions developed for the European fleet market. Together, these offerings highlight ZEROVA's expertise in high-power charging, energy orchestration, and intelligent energy management. The solutions are designed to serve the requirements of large fleets, logistics operators, commercial vehicles, and future heavy-duty electric transportation applications.

According to ZEROVA, the future of charging infrastructure competition will no longer be defined solely by charging power, but by energy orchestration capabilities, grid interactivity, and AI-driven intelligent management. By combining charging, energy storage, and energy management technologies through its AI-EMS platform, ZEROVA continues to help global partners build more efficient, resilient, and future-ready smart energy infrastructure.

The company is also expanding its global footprint across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, collaborating closely with utilities, charging point operators (CPOs), fleet operators, and energy partners to help build a next-generation energy ecosystem as AI and electrification reshape the energy landscape.

Building a Competitive Advantage and Transitioning Toward a Platform-Based Business

Through its integration with ZEROVA, Phihong Group is strengthening its capabilities across power, data, and energy, with continued emphasis on:

Power efficiency optimization

Energy intelligence and orchestration

Infrastructure integration capabilities

At the same time, the Group is strengthening its global supply chain and manufacturing footprint by consolidating production at its modern facility in Vietnam, enhancing operational efficiency and supply flexibility while reinforcing its global competitiveness.

The Road Ahead: From a Power Supply Manufacturer to a Smart Energy Leader

Phihong Group will continue to focus on high-growth markets, including AI infrastructure, LEO satellite communications, smart manufacturing and automation, electric mobility and intelligent energy systems, and unmanned systems and intelligent mobility solutions.

Driven by its AI Power × Smart Energy strategy, the Group is capturing growing demand for power infrastructure in the AI era while expanding into energy management and integrated infrastructure solutions.

Amid the convergence of AI, electrification, and the global energy transition, Phihong Group is evolving from a traditional power supply manufacturer into a provider of AI infrastructure and integrated smart energy solutions. The Group further strengthens its capabilities in power technologies, energy management, and infrastructure integration, while leveraging its global footprint to explore emerging opportunities in next-generation energy infrastructure.

Phihong Group noted that COMPUTEX not only showcases its latest achievements in AI power and smart energy technologies, but also represents a key milestone in its transformation from a conventional power supply manufacturer into a power infrastructure and smart energy solutions provider, positioning itself for the next wave of AI-driven infrastructure development.

For more information, please visit: www.zerovatech.com

SOURCE Phihong Group; ZEROVA Technologies