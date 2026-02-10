Phil Amlot appointed Head of Trade Credit, International

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced that Phil Amlot has been promoted to Head of Trade Credit for Markel International, effective immediately.

Phil Amlot, Head of Trade Credit - International

Reporting to Carl Titterton, Divisional Managing Director – Trade Credit, Political Risk and Surety, Amlot will be responsible for developing and leading Markel International's long-term strategy, profitable growth and team development to further enhance its global reputation as a market-leading Trade Credit insurer. At a time of global development for the division, with teams based in London, the US and Asia, Amlot will also be responsible for supporting global broker partners while maintaining local offerings and driving innovative, solution-led underwriting across the team.

Carl Titterton, Divisional Managing Director – Trade Credit, Political Risk and Surety, commented: "I'm delighted that Phil is stepping into his new role at such an exciting time for the team. Over his 16 years with us, Phil has embodied Markel's people-first approach as both a leader and mentor, building strong relationships across the team. His deep expertise and vision will be instrumental as we continue to develop our global capabilities to deliver even greater value to our clients and broker partners. With his exceptional strategic leadership and management, focused on driving profitable growth, elevating our market profile since becoming Head of Underwriting – Trade Credit, Markel in 2020, I'm confident his appointment places Markel Trade Credit in an excellent position to deliver continued success.

"Today's dynamic environment – shaped by evolving geopolitical landscapes, shifting supply chains, and changing economic conditions – presents significant opportunities for businesses that are well-supported and well-informed. With our strong foundations, talented team and proven capabilities, we're exceptionally well-positioned to deliver solutions to help our clients and partners navigate this landscape with confidence. The credit insurance industry's role has never been more valuable, and we're committed to providing the insight, capacity and long-term partnership that enables businesses to seize opportunities and achieve sustained success in the years ahead."

Phil Amlot, Head of Trade Credit, commented: "After 16 years at Markel, I have a deep appreciation for the expertise within our team and look forward to leading them as we navigate the evolving global trade landscape. Our strength lies in our disciplined underwriting and our commitment to understanding our clients' risks and delivering solutions that support their growth, even in uncertain conditions."

Amlot started his career at Markel as a senior underwriter in Trade Credit in 2010, before taking on the role of Underwriting Manager – Head of Trade Credit & Political Risk – Americas, in 2014, where he established the US operation of Markel's Trade Credit division. In 2020, Amlot was promoted to Head of Underwriting – Trade Credit. Before joining Markel in 2010, he held a variety of underwriting and senior risk management roles at the likes of Coface UK and Independent Insurance Company Limited.

