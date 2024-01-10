Philippine Airlines employees fly high with IBS Software's iFly Staff

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippine Airlines (PAL) and its affiliate carrier, PAL Express (PALex), have embarked on the next phase of their journey to deploy IBS Software's iFly Staff travel solution.

IBS Software to manage staff travel at Philippine Airlines

Built to improve travel operational efficiency for airline employee travellers, iFly Staff is a SaaS solution designed to automate the end-to-end business and leisure travel booking process for airline employees. The partnership with iFly Staff enables PAL and PALex employees, dependents and retirees to plan, book and manage their travel requirements for leisure and business trips via multiple channels and devices.

PAL is the first Southeast Asian SaaS customer of IBS Software and the fourth from the Asia-Pacific region.

Since the go-live, iFly Staff has significantly improved the travel experiences of PAL employees by replacing tedious paper-based manual processes with self-service booking capability, reducing staff travel booking time from days to minutes. Additional benefits include a reduction in general office backlogs, enhanced policy and security compliance, and the facilitation of multiple payment options.

Jo-Ann Maluenda, Vice President of Human Capital at PAL, remarks: "PAL's primary objective is to provide our valued employees, their families, and loyal PAL retirees with a smoother, more streamlined, and user-friendly process for availing of their employee travel benefits. With iFly Staff, our employees can now book their trips anytime, anywhere with just a few clicks. We partnered with IBS Software to achieve end-to-end automation of our employee travel booking and administrative processes, introducing industry-best practices without compromising PAL-specific processes. Our PAL and PAL Express employees work diligently to deliver exceptional service to our customers worldwide, and they deserve a flexible and user-friendly travel experience. We also anticipate substantial savings in back-office work."

Vijay R Chakravarthy, VP & Head of iFly Staff at IBS Software, comments: "We are delighted to have PAL as our first Southeast Asian customer on board iFly Staff. It is significant that PAL has achieved the objectives of this transformation journey and is starting to reap the benefits. We look forward to working closely with stakeholders to enhance experiences and maximize the potential of the solution deployed at PAL."

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and only full-service network airline, as well as the first commercial airline in Asia. PAL's fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft operate scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 33 destinations in the Philippines and 39 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. Known for its heartwarming and gracious Filipino service, PAL also supports the global economy through air cargo and charter services, while serving the travel needs of overseas Filipinos as well as businesspeople, tourists and families from all over the world. For more information, visit www.philippineairlines.com.



About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 16 offices across the world. Further information at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE IBS Software