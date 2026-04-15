Philippines' Media Display Solutions Wins Silver at NEXT Awards for Southeast Asia's First Sky Projection Innovation

MANILA, Philippines, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Display Solutions (MDS), the technology and innovation arm of United Neon Media Group (UNMG), has earned Silver at the recent NEXT Awards Philippines under the "Most Innovative OOH/DOOH Marketing Campaign" category. This marks a major milestone not just for MDS but across the out-of-home (OOH) media in Southeast Asia.

Media Display Solutions (MDS), the technology and innovation arm of United Neon Media Group (UNMG), receives the Silver award at the NEXT Awards Philippines for “Most Innovative OOH/DOOH Marketing Campaign” for its “Magic at the 5th” Sky Projection campaign. UNMG President and CEO Daniel "Danny" C. Lim (3rd in photo) led the team in receiving the award. Others in the photo, from left, are Dave Mark Manalo, MDS Director of Business Solutions and Operations and Elaiza Cayetano, MDS Commercial Operations Specialist. Inset: Wency Adrielyne Chavez-Tan, MDS Business Unit Head.

The recognition was awarded for MDS' "Magic at the 5th" Sky Projection campaign, a pioneering execution and the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, which transformed the night skies of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Manila into a large-scale, immersive storytelling platform.

The Sky Projection introduced a new frontier in OOH by turning open-air space into a dynamic visual medium, expanding the boundaries of traditional advertising formats and creating a shared, city-wide experience.

"We're grateful for this recognition because it reflects the kind of work we want to keep doing at MDS. We aim to continue finding new ways to push past the usual and create out-of-home experiences that feel more immersive and meaningful," said Wency Adrielyne Tan, Business Unit Head of MDS.

The innovation comes at a time when the region's media landscape is rapidly evolving. Across Southeast Asia, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) is one of the fastest-growing segments, expanding at an estimated ~15% CAGR and projected to nearly double in market value from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 to USD 4.8 billion by 2028, according to the January 2026 report of Market Analytics.

This growth is fueled by increasing urbanization, high-density city living, and demand for immersive, tech-enabled brand experiences, making Southeast Asia a fertile ground for next-generation OOH innovation.

The recognition builds on MDS' growing portfolio of innovative executions that reimagine how audiences engage with physical spaces. Most recently, MDS also powered the first Asian installation of Portals.org in Bonifacio Global City, delivering advanced LED technology that enabled not just content display, but real-time presence and interaction.

"What made The Portals special was how the LED technology became part of real-tie connection that gave people here a live view of life unfolding somewhere else in the world," Tan noted.

While distinct in format, both The Portals and Sky Projection underscore MDS' consistent approach: leveraging technology to transform spaces into immersive storytelling platforms.

"We've always believed that the future of OOH will be shaped by creative display innovation. We pay close attention to what's happening globally and keep refining our ideas so we can keep raising the bar in how we deliver here," Tan added.

Organized by MARKETECH APAC, the NEXT Awards Philippines celebrates the most forward-thinking campaigns shaping the future of marketing in the region. MDS' win reinforces the Philippines'—and Southeast Asia's—growing role in creative and technology-driven innovation.

Winners from the Philippines advance to the Asia-Pacific level, positioning MDS among the region's emerging leaders in next-generation media solutions.

As urban centers across Southeast Asia continue to evolve, MDS remains focused on developing new formats that transform public spaces into powerful storytelling platforms—bridging technology, creativity, and human connection at scale.

About Media Display Solutions

Media Display Solutions (MDS) is the innovation and technology arm of United Neon Media Group, specializing in advanced out-of-home solutions, immersive display technologies, and large-scale experiential executions. Its work includes breakthrough projects such as Sky Projection ("Magic at the 5th") and The Portals in Bonifacio Global City, reflecting its commitment to redefining audience engagement across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Media Contact

Tiangco, Ana Marie

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+63998826432

Querubin, Camille Joeyce

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+639156848372

SOURCE Media Display Solutions