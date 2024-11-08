Philippines' United Neon launches 1st Sky Projection spectacle in SEA

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines scored another major milestone in advertising innovation as the country's pioneer-out-of-home advertising leader, United Neon Media Group (UNMG), through its Media Display Solutions (MDS) arm, launched the first ever Sky Projection spectacle in Southeast Asia.

Using the sky as its canvas and weaving state-of-the art technology and entertainment with the vibrant vibe of Taguig's Bonifacio Global City (BGC), the central business district and major financial hub of the country, the award-winning UNMG-MDS showcased mesmerizing visuals and spectacle for a truly immersive experience. The spectacle, dubbed "Magic at the 5th," was created to bring people together in a shared visual experience and cultural appreciation of visually compelling stories and themes.

The launch of the Sky Projection was held as the Philippines prepare for the Christmas celebration. The country holds the distinction of having the longest Christmas festivities starting as early as September and ends on January.

UNMG Deputy Chief Operations Officer Benjamin Ernest Lim said that the Sky Projection is a testament to United Neon's commitment to push boundaries on advertising.

"Attention, connection and engagement are the most important currencies at this time for brands to stand out from the clutter of ads across different platforms that consumers receive each day. Sky Projection gives brands that fresh, unique and innovative platform to command attention," Lim said.

The spell-binding execution, conceptualized by MDS, was inspired by the simple idea of a projector and it took the group three years to complete the magic from the drawing board to its actual launch.

"We continuously challenge ourselves in coming up with innovations that entertain, connect with the audience and elicit engagement. For the Sky Projection project, we took inspiration from the simple projector and focused on how we can do executions using that idea on a larger-than-life scale. We collaborated with local and international integrators who have executed similar projects, making sure that this first Sky Projection in Southeast Asia would be nothing short of breathtaking," explained MDS Head Wency Adrielyne Chavez Tan.

"We will light up the sky with beautiful stories in crisp, vivid colors that will surely delight everyone," Tan exclaimed, adding that the main goal of the Sky Projection is to serve unique, world-class entertainment and an unforgettable experience for people of all ages.

UNMG-MDS creates the sky magic leveraging on state-of- the- art projection technology to create stunning visuals.

In tech speak, Tan said: "We are using 12 units of Panasonic Digital Light Processing (DLP) Projector of 32,000 lumens to achieve the vibrancy of colors against a massive specialized holographic mesh that can absorb the light."

Tan said that they hope to be able to eventually bring the magic of the Sky Projection in other locations given the "portability" nature of the technology that UNMG-MDS was able to put together.

UNMG is considered the advertising industry leader in the Philippines especially in the past three years where they have introduced one innovation after the other.

At about the same time last year, UNMG launched the first-ever Integrated 3D billboard in SEA and a year prior, they also introduced the country's first naked eye 3D billboard.

The 87-year old company believes that consumer behavior continues to evolve and how the audience connects with the brands through advertisements significantly differs now from the behavior 10 years ago.

Lim said that UNMG-MDS will continue to push for innovation in the advertising space, aligned with their vision to put the Philippines on the global map for creative excellence in the marketing and advertising spaces.

SOURCE Media Display Solutions