Philippines's ongoing Modernisation Programme takes CenterStage in ADAS 2024 Today

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAS 2024 opened today with Philippines's ongoing Modernisation Programme taking the centerstage. Not on its 10th Anniversary in the Philippines, ADAS 2024 will be held from September 25-27, 2024 at the World Trade Centre, and is poised to be the largest event in the series. Organized by APAC Expo, the biennial event is supported by the Department of National Defense, National Security Council and the Office of the President under its Bagong Pilipinas advocacy.

Themed " Building on a Decade of Defense Capability" , this established event is positioned to be Philippine's flagship tri-service event, providing a complete overview of next phase of modernization programmes across the tri-services. More than 15,000 senior government officials, industry leaders, regional VIP delegations and academia are expected to converge on the event over the next three days to explore capabilities in asymmetric warfare, information security, cyber defense and cyber security that can effectively adapt to the rapidly evolving defense landscape.

"As the Philippines, through the Department of National Defense (DND), intensifies its efforts to establish credible deterrence against any form of aggression or threat, we are pursuing the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept by modernizing the physical assets and hardening the infrastructure of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," said DND Spokesperson, Defense Assistant Secretary Arsenio R. Andolong. "In building up our defense systems, equipment, and skill sets, we look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders through various engagements and activities, including events such as ADAS 2024."

ADAS Symposium

The ADAS Symposium centers around two main themes, namely: "Evolving Asymmetric Warfare in the South China Sea: Regional Perspectives on Security and Strategy" and "Strengthening Cyber Defense Capabilities amid Emerging Threats". Spanning across two days, each theme collectively delves into a spectrum of specialized topics including mosaic/asymmetric warfare, cybersecurity threats, cyber warfare and defense as well as session on building local capacity.

As part of the commemoration of Philippines National Cyber-Security month in September, local and international delegates can all look forward to networking and sharing their unique challenges and experiences with their industry counterparts from the region which encourages greater understanding and collaboration on future initiatives.

The Symposium will host prominent Government officials, industry leaders, and academia at this two-day conference.

ADAS Trade Exhibition and other Activities

Now in its 5th edition, ADAS's presence has expanded and now showcases the latest innovations within the tri-service sector. ADAS's trade exhibition will showcase the latest developments and key upgrades in capability for Navy, Airforce and Army.

Spanning 14,500 sqm, the exhibition has attracted the participation of over 250 exhibitors from some 35 countries.

Participating global companies include MKU, Saab and Lockheed Martin for tri-services, Lignex-1 for ammunition and tri-services, Aselsan for army, Navantia and HD Hyundai for navy as well as Airbus, Turkish Aerospace and Korea Aerospace Industries for air forces, to name a few.

This year's trade exhibition sees a 35% increase in country pavilion participation from Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, The Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, Turkey, United Kingdom, Unted States of America.

ADAS's Managing Director, Andrew Marriott said, "Aside from gaining insights into best practices, ADAS also assists in future procurement selection and planning. Networking with global industry counterparts provides a unique insight into future developments and gives manufacturers visibility into creating more efficient products for the challenges faced by The Philippines.

He added," Defence shows bring people together. It creates unique networking opportunities whilst forging better understanding of challenges, solutions and cooperation between local and international government agencies as well the private sector. As organizers, we hope all attendees enjoy their attendance and find their time spent at ADAS 2024 a fruitful experience."

Associated events will run from 25 – 27 September 2024. In addition, all visitors can experience an expanded static display including Gripen, Himars etc, business matching activities as well as an increase in VIP Delegations for business networking efforts across the region.

