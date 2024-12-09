Philips and Singapore General Hospital to advance medical imaging capabilities in Asia Pacific with first-of-its-kind MRI training collaboration

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) enhances its radiographers' capabilities in MR clinical practice through Philips Clinical Application Training and an Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Training Centre that serves as a reference site.

This collaboration extends SGH's MR expertise to other public and private hospitals in Singapore and beyond, to upskill healthcare staff and improve patient care in Asia Pacific .

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, announces its strategic collaboration with Singapore General Hospital (SGH) to set up a first-of-its-kind Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Training Centre in Singapore. Commencing on December 9, 2024, the collaboration enhances SGH's efforts to advance medical imaging education and capabilities through the opening of the training centre to public and private hospitals in Singapore and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Philips and Singapore General Hospital announce strategic collaboration to set up first-of-its-kind MRI Training Centre in Singapore. (PRNewsfoto/Royal Philips) Singapore General Hospital (PRNewsfoto/Royal Philips)

With 71% of healthcare leaders in APAC concerned about staff shortages resulting in delays in care for patients [1], digital health technologies become increasingly vital in helping people get the care they need when they need it, by streamlining workflows and seamlessly connecting data end-to-end to bring the most clinically valuable and patient-centric insights to care teams. And training and education are key components in supporting digital upskilling and continuous learning as technology advances.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Singapore General Hospital. We are excited to expand our partnership and play a part in elevating the diagnostic standards and capabilities in Singapore and Asia Pacific," says Dr. Mark Burby, Vice President of Health Systems, Philips APAC. "This collaboration aligns with Philips' vision of delivering better care for more people by raising the standards of care delivery. It is also part of our steady commitment to strategically work together with key health system stakeholders to improve the adoption and deepen the understanding of the latest imaging innovations in radiology."

Deepening clinical education and enhancing staff expertise in Singapore and beyond

As part of the collaboration, two SGH MRI radiographers will undergo Philips Clinical Application Training using a Train-the-Trainer approach. This is Philips' signature training program typically for its application specialists. The extensive training program will equip and empower SGH radiographers to then share the latest and in-depth expertise in MR clinical practice with others.

"Our commitment to equipping colleagues with the latest technological advancements and knowledge is reinforced through our collaboration with Philips. It enables us to enhance our capabilities in managing increasingly complex patient conditions, which is crucial in today's healthcare landscape. Moreover, the partnership has the potential to yield positive outcomes not only for Singapore General Hospital but also for healthcare providers across the Asia-Pacific region," says Associate Professor Andrew Tan, Chairman, Division of Radiological Sciences, SGH. "This is a great testament to what can be accomplished when organizations with a shared vision and purpose come together."

Dawn of a new APAC hub for clinical application excellence in MR practice

An MRI Training Centre will also be set up in SGH as an educational hub for other radiographers from across the APAC region. The room is equipped for SGH to facilitate the upskilling of radiographers with the latest MRI clinical applications and host educational workshops, seminars and trainings across the public or private sectors.

SGH will serve as a key reference site for Singapore and overseas healthcare institutions on best practices, workflows, techniques, real-world operations and clinical experiences around the Philips MR ecosystem and technology. This is a significant benefit, given that nearly two in five (37%) healthcare leaders in Singapore identified other healthcare organizations as a key collaborator in helping to improve healthcare for the patients and communities they serve, according to Philips Future Health Index 2024 Singapore report.

"We welcome and value such collaborations between healthcare providers and technology innovators such as ourselves," says Dr. Mark Burby, Vice President of Health Systems, Philips APAC. "They are critical to ensure the region's health systems are maximizing the impact of available innovations to alleviate pain points, expanding patient and staff access to such technology and creating platforms for knowledge and best practice sharing within and across national borders."

[1] Philips Future Health Index 2024 Report: APAC Healthcare leaders taking bold and thoughtful changes to deliver better care for more people. Philips. From: https://www.philips.com.sg/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2024/20240916-philips-future-health-index-2024-report-apac-healthcare-leaders-taking-bold-and-thoughtful-changes-to-deliver-better-care-for-more-people.html

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Singapore General Hospital

Singapore General Hospital, established in 1821, is the largest tertiary hospital in Singapore and ranked among the world's best. It provides the most comprehensive patient-centred care with over 50 clinical specialties on its campus. As an Academic Medical Centre, it takes pride in training healthcare professionals and conducting cutting edge research to meet evolving needs of the nation as well as the region. Driven by a strong sense of purpose, SGH is committed to give of its best to heal and bring hope, as it has for over 200 years. For more information, please visit www.sgh.com.sg

SOURCE Royal Philips